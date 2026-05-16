New Haven Cash Register Celebrates a 75-Year Legacy Of Keeping Point-of-Sale Support Local

New Haven Cash Register Co.(NHCR) is celebrating more than 75 years of building a reputation as a modern business rooted in local, hands-on support. Founded in 1949 as New Haven Cash Register Company, NHCR has evolved alongside the retail and hospitality industries, transforming from a traditional cash register provider into a full-service point-of-sale company serving independent businesses across Connecticut.

Under the leadership of Arthur Rosenbaum, the company has continued to provide personalized and local support that first defined the business decades ago. Its customer-centric approach has become one of the company’s strongest differentiators in a marketplace increasingly dominated by national vendors and remote support models.

Additionally, NHCR provides ‘above the store’ technology that uses artificial intelligence to identify unusual costs associated with inventory and other expense items that are incorporated with QuickBooks Online or Restaurant 365 accounting programs. By using this AI model, management can respond decisively to these changes in a timely fashion before they negatively impact the business. An average savings of 4% using this AI analysis in a thin-margin business is a tremendous boon to the profitability of the business.

Rosenbaum said the ‘AI analytics program allows owners to make decisions almost immediately, because it does quickly and efficiently what no person can do in the same time frame. Analyzing data is where AI is extremely beneficial. Responding in a timely fashion to this information allows updated management controls to be implemented.’

“We’ve been in this business since 1949,” Rosenbaum says. “That experience gives customers confidence because we’ve seen how the industry and technology change, and we know how to guide businesses through those transitions.” This philosophy has shaped NHCR’s growth strategy over the years. Rather than attempting to compete solely on scale, the company has focused on responsiveness, direct communication, and long-term partnerships with Connecticut businesses.

It is a model that continues to resonate in an industry where personal service has often been replaced by automation and remote assistance.

For NHCR, relationships remain the foundation, and after more than seven decades, the company’s continued success is rooted not just in the systems it installs but in the trust it has built with generations of business owners across Connecticut.

“Our customers know we’re here when they need us,” Rosenbaum says. “That’s always been the core of what we do, and now with advanced technologies that are implemented with our solutions, our clients can control costs beyond what the POS traditionally provides.’