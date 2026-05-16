Hummingbird TMS Announces Launch With Focus on Operational Clarity For SMBs With a Transportation Management System

Hummingbird TMS announces the launch of a transportation management system, designed to help logistics companies organize core operations such as dispatch, quoting, and performance tracking within a single, integrated platform.

According to Mario Vela, CEO and founder of Tradelink Transportation and Hummingbird TMS , the platform has been shaped through years of operational experience within his own logistics business. He explains that the system has already been tested internally in earlier forms, allowing the team to refine its structure before introducing it more broadly. “We built this based on what we needed in our own operation,” Vela says. “The goal was to create something that makes day-to-day decisions clearer and easier to manage.”

Hummingbird TMS enters the market at an early stage, with its initial release focused on core transportation management functions. From Vela’s perspective, many existing tools are designed either for large-scale enterprises or for narrowly defined use cases, which can leave smaller operators working across multiple disconnected systems. He notes that this often results in duplicated effort and limited visibility across operations. “The challenge is having tools that actually work together and reflect how the business operates in real time,” he says.

The platform’s first module centers on dispatch and load management, allowing users to track shipments, assign resources, and manage workflows through a unified interface. Vela explains that the system is designed to reduce reliance on manual processes by bringing operational data into one place, which can help teams respond more quickly to changing conditions.

From his standpoint, one of the priorities during development was ensuring that the system could adapt to cross-border logistics, an area that often requires coordination across multiple parties and regulatory frameworks. He notes that this complexity influenced the structure of the platform, particularly in how data is organized and accessed.

“Cross-border operations require a level of coordination that standard tools don’t always account for,” Vela says. “We wanted to build something that reflects how those operations actually function.”

While the current release focuses on transportation management, Vela indicates that Hummingbird TMS is being developed as a modular system. Future updates are expected to introduce additional components, including customer relationship management capabilities and maintenance tracking, with the intention of connecting these functions within a single environment.

Vela explains that this approach is designed to reduce the need for multiple software platforms. “Instead of managing separate systems for different parts of the business, the idea is to have one structure where everything connects,” he says. “That creates a clearer picture of what’s happening across operations.”

He also notes that early-stage testing has explored the use of automation and artificial intelligence within internal workflows. According to Vela, these efforts are focused on improving response times and providing more immediate access to information, particularly in areas such as quoting and status updates.

“We are starting to test ways to make information more accessible without adding more manual work,” Vela says. “The intention is to support teams with faster insights while keeping the process straightforward.”

Hummingbird TMS is currently available for use, with additional updates planned to expand its capabilities for companies transitioning from existing systems. Vela states that feedback from early users will play a role in shaping future development as the platform evolves.

From his perspective, the decision to release the system beyond internal use was driven by a broader observation about access within the industry. He notes that many logistics businesses operate with limited resources, making it difficult to implement tools that match their operational needs.

“There are a lot of businesses that understand their operations very well,” Vela says. “What they often need is better access to systems that help them act on that knowledge more efficiently.”

As Hummingbird TMS moves forward, Vela frames the platform as part of a longer-term effort to bring greater structure and visibility to logistics operations. He explains that the focus remains on practical functionality, with each stage of development guided by real-world use cases.

“The objective is to build something that grows with the business,” Vela says. “When systems are clear and connected, it becomes much easier to make decisions, adapt, and move forward with confidence.”