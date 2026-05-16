Sunny Side Announces Official Launch of Its Whimsical and Universal Comedy Video Production Hub

Sunny Side has announced the launch of its expanding comedy slate, marking a new chapter for the company as it brings a range of character‑driven video series to audiences who appreciate light, inventive humor. The studio, known for its focus on smart, whimsical storytelling, continues to build on a creative foundation shaped by decades of work from professional writers, actors, and editors who collaborate to produce short‑form comedy for today’s platforms. Executive Producer Bill Allard describes the company’s approach as a steady search for universal comedy, a guiding idea that shapes every series Sunny Side develops and distributes.

The studio’s work is rooted in a long creative lineage connected to Duck’s Breath Mystery Theatre, a comedy collective with a 45‑year history. Sunny Side’s team has been steadily transforming archival material, original concepts, and new performances into accessible digital series released across YouTube, Instagram, and TikTok under the Sunny Side Comedy Fun banner. Allard notes that the company’s process has evolved over time, especially as performers now capture their own material and upload it directly to Sunny Side’s servers. He says, “The tools may shift, but the goal stays the same: keep the characters strong and the sensibility consistent.”

Among the studio’s most anticipated releases is the revitalized Doctor Science series, originally a public radio staple created by Dan Coffey and Merle Kessler. Sunny Side is adapting the full question‑and‑answer archive into a video format designed for new generations of viewers. The project has been shaped by contributions from multiple members of the Allard family, including new chalk‑based artwork created by Hillary Allard to replace earlier generative images. Allard calls the series a delight to produce, adding that the performances and writing continue to feel surprisingly evergreen. The first episode in its final format is expected to debut in May.

Sunny Side’s current lineup also includes Queen of the World, a daily comedic exchange between Worried Man, played by Sheldon Norberg, and an oracle‑like figure portrayed by Susie Schoonmaker. The series has become one of the studio’s most-watched offerings, with hundreds of episodes produced and a steady stream of viewers engaging with its playful, imaginative tone. Allard attributes the series’ momentum to its distinctive rhythm and characters, noting that its audience has grown organically across social platforms.

Another ongoing project, King of the World, features John Fleck as a monarch who frequently issues bans that his Royal Advisor, played by Michaela Miller, gently helps him reconsider. The structure gives the performers room to explore a wide range of scenarios, each centered on the King’s shifting whims. Sunny Side is also preparing updated releases of Roger & 24, a series based on improvisations by Jim Turner and Mark Fite about their fictionalized adventures in the Hollywood music world. New phone‑friendly versions are planned for 2026.

Additional Sunny Side projects include Duck’s Breath Radio, a long‑term effort to make historic audio sketches and archival material more accessible; Jane Wilson’s vlogs set in a rural Iowa farmhouse, which have recently gained strong viewership; and Shakespeare’s Hamster, a new series written by Duck’s Breath co‑founder Leon Martell.

As Sunny Side continues to expand, the company remains focused on cultivating an audience that appreciates consistent comedic sensibilities and character‑driven storytelling. Allard reflects on the studio’s direction with a sense of steady optimism. “We’re building this one episode at a time,” he says. “If people enjoy what we’re making, they’ll share it. That’s how a community grows.” Sunny Side plans to release more weekday series and eventually develop low‑budget Sunny Side‑branded films, continuing its commitment to thoughtful, accessible comedy for viewers who enjoy a touch of whimsy in their day.