OpenAI Brings Codex To Mobile With Remote Workflow Management In ChatGPT App

OpenAI has expanded its coding tool Codex to mobile devices through the ChatGPT app, allowing users to monitor and manage development workflows remotely from iOS and Android devices. The update, announced Thursday, is currently in preview and is available across all ChatGPT subscription plans.

The new mobile integration allows users to access Codex live environments from their phones while tasks continue running on other devices.

According to OpenAI, the feature is intended to provide broader workflow management capabilities beyond controlling a single task remotely.

“This is more than the ability to remotely control a single task or dispatch new tasks to your computer,” OpenAI said in a statement.

The company said users can manage multiple coding threads from the mobile app, review generated outputs, approve commands, switch AI models, and launch new development tasks directly from their phones.

Codex Expands Beyond Desktop Workflows

The mobile rollout follows several recent updates to Codex as OpenAI continues expanding the tool’s autonomous coding capabilities.

Last month, OpenAI introduced background task execution for Codex in desktop environments. The update allows the coding agent to continue handling development tasks autonomously without requiring users to actively monitor sessions.

Earlier this month, OpenAI also released a Chrome extension for Codex. The extension enables the coding agent to operate within live browser sessions.

Together, the updates reflect a broader push toward persistent and remotely managed AI-assisted development workflows across devices and platforms.

Competition With Anthropic Intensifies

OpenAI’s latest Codex expansion arrives as competition increases between AI companies developing agentic coding tools.

In February, Anthropic introduced a feature called Remote Control for Claude Code, allowing users to remotely monitor coding tasks and development activity.

The overlapping releases from OpenAI and Anthropic highlight growing competition over adoption among software developers, engineering teams, and enterprise customers.

Over the past year, Anthropic’s Claude Code has gained traction among businesses and technical professionals, though both Claude Code and Codex remain widely used across the AI-assisted programming market.

Featured image credits: Flickr

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