Geometria Media rebrands as Unique Media, evolving into a technology-driven media platform after securing strategic investment from a venture capital firm

Company Rebrand and Investment

Geometria Media today announced its rebrand to Unique Media, marking a new phase of growth as the company expands its premium digital out-of-home (DOOH) network and advances its proprietary technology platform. Supported by new investment, Unique Media is accelerating the rollout of its urban panel, 3D screen, and LED billboard networks while building a scalable infrastructure designed to support both DOOH and future cross-channel media capabilities. The rebrand reflects the company’s evolution from a screen network operator into a technology-enabled media platform, combining premium inventory with centralized control, programmatic monetization, and long-term infrastructure development, now also offering its technology to publishers and partners to power and monetize their networks.

Proprietary Technology Platform

Unique Media’s ecosystem is powered by a proprietary digital screen management platform, developed over several years with investment in technology. Built to remotely operate, control, and monetize digital displays at scale, the platform includes a proprietary content management system (CMS) and integrated ad-serving capabilities. It supports both direct and programmatic campaign execution, enabling automated buying, dynamic campaign delivery, and real-time optimization.

The platform powers the monetization of Unique Media’s full inventory suite, including urban panels, 3D displays, and large-format LED billboards, while enabling third-party networks to connect, manage, and monetize across any geographic market. While initially built for DOOH, the platform is designed to evolve, creating a foundation that can support additional channels over time, including digital and programmatic environments beyond physical screens. As part of its long-term roadmap, Unique Media is also developing SSP and DSP capabilities, expanding its ability to connect supply and demand more efficiently and participate more directly in the programmatic ecosystem.

Urban Panel Network and Display Portfolio

Unique Media’s flagship product is its network of more than 2,000 premium 86-inch 4,000-nit urban panels, a street-level format designed for dense, high-traffic environments. These panels are larger than the industry-standard 55-inch panels and offer enhanced resolution and brightness. Combined with standardized hardware and centralized, programmatic-ready infrastructure, the format is designed to deliver visibility and creative impact. The network is positioned in high-dwell environments, including retail districts, restaurants, fitness centers, and medical facilities, to provide visibility and contextual relevance.

In parallel, the company is developing a portfolio of 3D advertising displays, designed to create immersive visual experiences, alongside an expanding network of large-format LED billboards, including locations in Times Square.

National Footprint and Expansion

Unique Media’s current footprint spans major U.S. metropolitan markets, including New York City, Miami, Boston, Philadelphia, Los Angeles, Chicago, and New Jersey, with continued international expansion. A key component of Unique Media’s strategy is extending its platform beyond owned-and-operated inventory. By enabling third-party publishers to integrate into its system, the company is building a connected media ecosystem that simplifies operations and expands access to both direct and programmatic demand.

By combining premium inventory, centralized technology, and automated monetization, the company is building a platform designed for the DOOH market and for the broader future of media.

About Unique Media

Founded in 2018, Geometria, now rebranded as Unique Media, is a technology-driven digital out-of-home (DOOH) platform headquartered in SoHo, New York City, and founded by CEO Denys Kanel. The company combines premium urban advertising inventory with proprietary technology and programmatic capabilities, building infrastructure that connects supply, demand, and execution across digital media.