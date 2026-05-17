Cristina Ciccarelli and her Point of View: Artist Announces Participation in “I AM, IO SONO” International Exhibition

Cristina Ciccarelli, a compelling and evocative voice in the contemporary landscape of Italian self-taught art, is proud to announce her official selection for the 2026 edition of ‘100 Photos of Europe.’ Being part of this collection, which celebrates the pinnacle of contemporary European photography, marks a major milestone in her career. Furthermore, she is currently showcasing her work in several prestigious Italian photography competitions, driven by a passion for expressing her unique perspective through the lens.

The “Punto di Vista” Philosophy: Elevating the Everyday

Ciccarelli’s selection for this international showcase marks a significant milestone in a creative journey defined by tenacity, resilience, and an unwavering “art of seeing.” In an era where the photographic industry is often dominated by a saturation of high-end technical gear and complex post-production software, Ciccarelli’s philosophy, which she defines simply as “Punto di vista” (Point of View), offers a refreshing and human-centric counter-narrative.

She prioritizes the emotional weight of the narrative and the raw honesty of the moment over the complexity of conventional tools. While her technical arsenal includes traditional analog and digital equipment, remnants of a long-standing relationship with the visual arts, her most recent and celebrated body of work is captured almost exclusively via mobile phone.

This choice is a deliberate embrace of modern accessibility. It allows her to maintain the agility, ubiquity, and deep intimacy required to distill the “vibrant pulse of life” as it unfolds in real-time. By removing the physical barrier of bulky equipment, she captures the world with a spontaneity that transforms fleeting, often overlooked glances into permanent, evocative art. For Ciccarelli, the lens is not a filter, but a bridge between the observer and the soul of the subject.

An Artistic Path of Resurgence: From Macerata to Mobile

Ciccarelli’s path is far from linear; it is a narrative of profound self-reinvention and the enduring nature of passion. Her foundational years were spent at the Accademia delle Belle Arti in Macerata, where she immersed herself in the free study of life drawing and sculpture. This classical training provided a structural backbone, an understanding of anatomy, form, and light, that remains visible in her modern photographic compositions.

However, following these formative studies, her creative spirit was channeled into painting for thirty years, a period where she honed her sense of color and balance as an autodidact. Eventually, the demands of professional life necessitated a hiatus from the canvas, but the artistic fire never truly waned.

The catalyst for her definitive artistic reawakening was as dramatic as it was personal: the 2016 earthquake in Central Italy. Witnessing the sudden transformation of her homeland, she felt a visceral need to document, process, and heal through imagery. This period of literal and metaphorical reconstruction, both of her physical surroundings and her internal creative identity, drove her back to the visual arts. She began to bridge her classical history in fine arts with the immediacy of digital photography, using the mobile lens as a tool for both personal recovery and collective documentation.

“I have a passion that has never disappeared; I’ve had interruptions, but I continued to follow it with great interest because I love to create, and this is a virtue I’ve had since childhood,” Ciccarelli shares. “My work is simple because I am a simple person, imbued with positivity and charisma. I use contrasts not just for aesthetic appeal, but because they highlight the core message of resilience in the face of change.”

Visual Dialogues: The Interplay of Light, Color, and Architecture

Ciccarelli’s portfolio serves as an ongoing visual dialogue between the storied architectural heritage of Italy and the raw, shifting beauty of its natural landscapes. Her work is a testament to the power of observation, capturing the subtle interplay of light and shadow across a vast array of settings.

Her thematic range is remarkably broad yet consistently unified by her unique eye:

Performance and Energy: Capturing the kinetic energy of theater and live music events, where she translates sound into visual rhythm.

Capturing the kinetic energy of theater and live music events, where she translates sound into visual rhythm. The Urban and Industrial: Documenting public spaces, urban transport, and the stark lines of architecture with a focus on geometry and perspective.

Documenting public spaces, urban transport, and the stark lines of architecture with a focus on geometry and perspective. The Poignant Silence: A deep, ongoing exploration of post-earthquake reconstruction sites, where her images speak to both the tragedy of loss and the hope of rebuilding.

A deep, ongoing exploration of post-earthquake reconstruction sites, where her images speak to both the tragedy of loss and the hope of rebuilding. Nature’s Palette: A profound affection for the natural world, including animals, beaches, rivers, and the lush greenery of the Italian countryside.

Her technical style is characterized by a sophisticated manipulation of saturation, deep black points, and intentional gradients. By playing with these elements, she amplifies the “extraordinary” hidden within “ordinary” moments, creating images that feel both grounded in reality and elevated by emotion. Her current focus on the landscapes of Central Italy is specifically driven by a search for color, a vibrant, life-affirming contrast to the “definitive loss of loved ones” and the systemic challenges she has navigated.

Strategic Growth and Future Horizons

As she prepares to debut her work in the “I AM, IO SONO” exhibition, running from the 9th of May to the 10th of June, Ciccarelli is looking toward an expansive professional horizon that merges art with strategic entrepreneurship. Her ambitions extend far beyond the gallery wall; she is actively preparing for national-level competitions organized by the Italian Ministry of Culture, seeking to contribute her perspective to the broader national heritage.

A key pillar of her future plan is the establishment of a dedicated personal studio and atelier. This space is envisioned not just as a workplace, but as a sanctuary for her multifaceted practice, a place where her history in sculpture, painting, and photography can finally converge.

Furthermore, her recent Google certification in marketing illustrates a pragmatic, forward-thinking approach. She understands that in the 21st century, an artist must also be a communicator. By blending her innate artistic intuition with the strategic skills necessary to navigate the modern digital market, she is positioning herself for a sustainable and impactful career.

Ciccarelli’s work ultimately invites the viewer to pause, breathe, and truly observe. Through her lens, photography transcends mere documentation; it becomes a “crystallization of moments,” revealing the profound, hopeful narratives woven into the fabric of our daily existence. She proves that with a clear “Punto di vista,” beauty can be found, and captured, anywhere.

Social platforms and portfolio links include Behance , Instagram , and YouTube . Business inquiries may be directed to crstncccrll@gmail.com.