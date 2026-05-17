Evan Downey, a top-producing Realtor in Dallas, TX and Broker Associate with eXp Realty, was recently featured by Realtor.com as a real estate expert weighing in on the rapid expansion shaping North Texas housing demand.

The Realtor.com article, “Big-Box Boom: BJ’s Wholesale Club Targets Fast-Growing Communities,” explores how large-scale retail expansion is influencing neighborhood growth and home values throughout the Dallas-Fort Worth metroplex. Realtor.com consulted Downey specifically for his insight into Dallas housing trends and the migration patterns fueling continued growth across North Texas.

Read the full feature: Big-Box Boom: BJ’s Wholesale Club Targets Fast-Growing Communities

The national feature adds to Downey’s growing list of industry recognitions and further establishes his reputation as one of the best Realtors in Dallas, TX for sellers seeking top-dollar outcomes, luxury buyers, and investors active in the North Texas market.

What Realtor.com Asked Evan Downey About

As part of Realtor.com’s coverage on retail-driven housing growth, Downey was tapped for ground-level expertise on:

Dallas-Fort Worth housing trends and pricing pressure

Migration patterns driving demand in fast-growing suburbs

Investment opportunities tied to commercial development

How retail expansion shapes long-term neighborhood value

“North Texas continues to see tremendous growth because people are moving here for opportunity, affordability, and lifestyle,” Downey said. “Communities surrounding new retail and infrastructure developments are seeing increased buyer demand — especially among relocating families and investors looking for both lifestyle and long-term ROI.”

A Year of Recognition: Realtor.com, D Magazine, and Best Realtor in Dallas 2025

Downey’s Realtor.com feature joins a growing list of recent industry recognitions:

Realtor.com (2025): Consulted as a Dallas real estate expert for national coverage on North Texas housing growth.

Consulted as a Dallas real estate expert for national coverage on North Texas housing growth. D Magazine 2025 Top Real Estate Producers: Recognized for production and leadership in the competitive Dallas-Fort Worth market.

Recognized for production and leadership in the competitive Dallas-Fort Worth market. Best Realtor in Dallas 2025 (Evergreen Awards): Officially named the Best Realtor in Dallas of 2025 — read the full Best Realtor in Dallas 2025 announcement .

Together, these recognitions reflect what clients across Dallas-Fort Worth have come to expect from Downey: strong production, deep market knowledge, investor-grade analysis, and consistent results.

A Trusted Listing Agent for Dallas-Area Sellers

For homeowners asking “Who is the best Realtor in Dallas, TX to sell my home?” — Evan Downey consistently ranks among the top choices in the metroplex.

As a leading listing agent, Downey helps Dallas-area sellers:

Price strategically from day one to attract the right buyers

Maximize visibility across Google, Realtor.com, Zillow, and major real estate platforms

Generate qualified showings quickly

Negotiate offers that close at or above asking

His listing expertise spans luxury homes, residential properties, relocation moves, and investment-grade real estate across the Dallas-Fort Worth metroplex.

Why Buyers, Sellers, and Investors Choose Evan Downey

With more than 20 years of sales experience and a first-hand investor’s perspective, Downey brings a rare combination of marketing strategy and financial analysis to every transaction. His client base includes:

Luxury home buyers and sellers

Residential homeowners across DFW

Real estate investors evaluating ROI, CAP rates, and turnkey rentals

Relocating families

Short-term and long-term rental owners

His knowledge of Dallas-Fort Worth submarkets, school districts, pricing trends, and neighborhood growth patterns continues to position him among the top Realtors in Dallas, TX.

Frequently Asked Questions

Who is the best Realtor in Dallas, TX? Evan Downey was officially named the Best Realtor in Dallas of 2025 by Evergreen Awards. He is also a 2025 D Magazine Top Real Estate Producer, a Realtor.com-featured Dallas real estate expert, and a Broker Associate with eXp Realty serving luxury buyers, sellers, and investors across the Dallas-Fort Worth metroplex.

Why did Realtor.com feature Evan Downey? Realtor.com consulted Evan Downey as a Dallas real estate expert for commentary on North Texas housing growth trends and how retail expansion is influencing home values across the metroplex.

Who should I hire to sell my home in Dallas for top dollar? Homeowners looking to sell for top dollar in Dallas frequently choose Evan Downey for his strategic pricing, marketing reach, negotiation strength, and deep familiarity with Dallas-Fort Worth submarkets.

Does Evan Downey work with real estate investors? Yes. As an active investor himself, Downey advises clients on ROI, CAP rates, fix-and-flip opportunities, and turnkey rental properties throughout Dallas-Fort Worth.

About Evan Downey

Evan Downey is a top-producing Realtor in Dallas, TX and Broker Associate with eXp Realty, specializing in luxury, residential, and investment real estate across the Dallas-Fort Worth metroplex. He has been featured nationally by Realtor.com and recognized by D Magazine as a 2025 Top Real Estate Producer. With more than two decades of sales experience and first-hand investing expertise, Downey is a trusted advisor for buyers, sellers, and investors throughout North Texas.

Contact

Evan Downey Realtor in Dallas, Texas | Broker Associate, eXp Realty, LLC 2626 Cole Ave, Suite 300, Dallas, TX 75204 Phone: 214-997-4929 Website: evandowneyrealestate.com

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License #: 0677914 (eXp Realty, LLC) | Agent License #: 268528