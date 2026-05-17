DG Travel Advisors Announces Legacy Travel Focus

DG Travel Advisors has announced its continued focus on “legacy travel,” a planning philosophy that positions meaningful travel experiences as part of a family’s long term legacy. Founded by Lisa D. Marshall, the firm approaches luxury travel as a strategic and personal investment in relationships, shared memories, and intentional time together. The announcement highlights the company’s advisory model, which combines experience in estate planning, financial insight, and international travel coordination to support clients seeking more than a standard vacation.

A Travel Model Shaped by Family Legacy

The concept behind DG Travel Advisors emerged from Marshall’s professional background as an estate planning attorney. Through years of helping families prepare for the future, navigate loss, and manage inheritance issues, she observed that the experiences families remembered most often centered on time spent together rather than material assets alone. That perspective became the basis for the company’s travel philosophy.

“The greatest inheritance many families can leave behind is not just wealth, it is shared Advisory Planning memories, traditions, and experiences together,” said Lisa D. Marshall, founder of DG Travel Advisors. “We are not interested in selling generic vacations. We are focused on helping families create moments that become part of their story for generations.”

By framing travel as part of legacy planning, DG Travel Advisors has sought to distinguish itself from mass market booking platforms and transaction based travel sales. The firm’s process centers on understanding why a trip matters, how it fits into a family’s goals, and what kind of experience is most likely to create meaningful connections across generations.

Redefining Luxury Through Intention

DG Travel Advisors states that luxury travel should be measured not only by price point or property category, but by how intentionally an itinerary is designed. The firm specializes in multi-generational travel, luxury family journeys, empty nester travel, couples reconnection trips, and curated bucket list itineraries across Europe and other international destinations.

According to the company, this planning model is designed for clients who want privacy, personalization, and careful coordination rather than standardized packages. Services may include premium accommodation selection, itinerary design, mobility and accessibility planning, cruise coordination, airline logistics, travel protection analysis, and contract review. Travel protection refers to policies and coverage options intended to reduce financial risk associated with trip interruption, cancellation, or unexpected events.

“Luxury travel should not simply feel expensive. It should feel intentional, personal, transformational, and unforgettable,” Marshall said.

The firm notes that this approach has become increasingly relevant as families seek ways to reconnect in a period marked by digital distraction, complex schedules, and postponed personal milestones. In that context, travel is being positioned not as escape alone, but as a structured opportunity for presence, conversation, and shared experience.

Multi-Generational and Milestone Journeys

A major area of focus for DG Travel Advisors is multi-generational travel. These itineraries may involve grandparents traveling with children and grandchildren, or extended family groups coordinating major trips around anniversaries, retirements, and milestone celebrations. Such journeys often require a high level of logistical planning, especially when they involve multiple departure cities, varying mobility needs, and different travel preferences within one group.

The company also reports growing interest in travel designed for life transitions. Empty nesters often seek travel that helps redefine the next stage of life after years centered on raising children. Couples may pursue reconnection journeys intended to create uninterrupted time together in a meaningful setting. Other clients prioritize bucket list experiences that they have delayed for years while focusing on work, caregiving, or financial accumulation.

“Doing meaningful travel ‘someday’ is one of the biggest mistakes people make. Someday has a way of disappearing,” Marshall said. “The families who travel well together often stay connected well together.”

This emphasis on timing is central to the firm’s message. DG Travel Advisors encourages clients to treat travel as something worth planning with the same seriousness given to other long term family priorities, especially when aging relatives, changing schedules, or major life transitions can narrow future opportunities.

Advisory Planning Beyond Booking Platforms

DG Travel Advisors describes itself as an advisory firm rather than a conventional agency. In practice, that means the company focuses on strategic guidance and detailed planning instead of simply processing reservations. Marshall’s perspective on travel planning is further informed by her years as a former international flight attendant with Delta Air Lines, an experience that gave her firsthand insight into the realities of travel at its best and most unpredictable. That background shapes the way DG Travel Advisors approaches every itinerary, planning not just for the ideal experience but for every scenario in between.

The team’s background includes financial planning insight and extensive international travel experience, which the company says supports more informed decision making for complex itineraries. This model is intended to serve travelers who want to support evaluating tradeoffs, coordinating premium travel components, and addressing details that may be overlooked by automated booking tools. Accessibility planning, for example, can involve reviewing transportation, property layout, walking demands, and excursion suitability for travelers with mobility considerations. Contract review can help clients better understand supplier terms before committing to high value travel arrangements.

DG Travel Advisors also expands the conversation around legacy travel through content and media. The company’s website, www.mydgtraveladvisors.com , outlines its advisory approach, while The Legacy Travel Podcast by DG Advisors is currently available on Spotify and is expected to expand to Apple Podcasts and Amazon Music Podcasts. The firm also maintains a presence on Instagram and Facebook , where it shares perspectives on intentional travel planning.

Marshall is also completing her first book, Leave Both: How Affluent Families Turn Travel into Legacy, which further explores the idea that while money may transfer across generations, memories can shape how families relate to one another over time.The book will be available on Amazon .

About DG Travel Advisors

Founded by Lisa D. Marshall, DG Travel Advisors provides personalized travel advisory services designed around life milestones, family connection, and meaningful shared experiences. The firm specializes in curated journeys for multi-generational families, couples, and empty nesters, with tailored itineraries centered on Europe and other international destinations.

Its advisory model extends beyond standard trip planning, incorporating travel protection guidance, accessibility considerations, contract review, and concierge-level coordination to create seamless, purpose-driven travel experiences. The firm’s approach reflects the idea that travel can become an enduring part of a family’s personal story and long-term legacy.

More information is available through DG Travel Advisors’ official website . Updates and destination insights are shared on Instagram and Facebook , while additional conversations on travel and planning are available on Spotify . Inquiries can be directed to Lisa@mydgtraveladvisors.com .