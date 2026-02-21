Intelon Revolutionizes Open Source Intelligence with Lightning-Fast Search Engine and Data Archive

Intelon , a prominent open source intelligence (OSINT) solution provider , is proud to announce a paradigm shift in online investigation and data retrieval. Created to address the ever-changing requirements of government agencies, investigative journalists, researchers, and cybersecurity professionals, the platform features selector-based search functionality, along with unparalleled deep web access for comprehensive intelligence gathering.

With more than 900 satisfied customers, over 500 integrated data sources, and 50 million searches conducted so far, Intelon has proven to be a trusted leader in the OSINT sector. The unique technology of the Intelon platform enables users to search billions of selectors such as email addresses, domains, URLs, IP addresses, CIDRs, Bitcoin addresses, and IPFS hashes in milliseconds, making even the most complex investigations efficient and actionable intelligence.

Unlike common search engines, Intelon is a selector search engine, providing accurate results for each specific investigation. The Intelon platform goes beyond the surface level of information, delving into the darkest corners of the internet such as darknet markets, I2P networks, document-sharing sites, WHOIS databases, and publicly available data breaches. This comprehensive coverage provides unparalleled visibility and intelligence depth for professionals in search of critical insights.

The historical data archive of Intelon is another unique aspect of the platform, enabling users to view past versions of datasets and monitor changes over time. This feature provides critical context and facilitates investigative rigor, allowing users to spot trends, spot anomalies, and verify results with confidence. Coupled with its lightning-fast search engine, Intelon is an invaluable resource for professionals working in high-pressure environments.

“Intelon transforms the way intelligence is gathered, providing speed, depth, and precision that cannot be matched by conventional tools,” said the Intelon Team. “By offering access to both the surface web and the deepest parts of the internet, Intelon empowers users to uncover insights that drive informed decisions and actionable results.”

Intelon functions as an independent tech firm with the mission of improving accessibility to the most hidden and essential information on the internet. The commitment of the platform to quality, accuracy, and coverage has made it a first choice for organizations looking for a trustworthy OSINT solution.

For those looking to improve their investigative processes, Intelon offers a friendly interface, live results, and an ever-expanding archive of intelligence. With its powerful search engine and vast intelligence database, Intelon is setting new standards for OSINT platforms , allowing professionals to work more efficiently and effectively.

For more information on Intelon, please visit the company’s website at https://intelon.io , or see social media details listed below.

Intelon’s Social Media Channels:

X: https://x.com/intelonio

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/intelonio