Mova Protocol Launches in Brazil, Becoming the Country’s First Platform to Measure Real-World Vehicle Emissions and Support Decarbonization Policies

App transforms driving data collected via smartphone into environmental reports, driver benefits, and intelligence for fleets and governments

Brazil now has its first Brazilian-developed digital platform focused on measuring vehicle emissions under real-world driving conditions and supporting public decarbonization policies, marking a pioneering step in the national mobility and climate tech landscape. Developed by Mova Protocol , the solution operates through an app that collects vehicle data directly from the driver’s smartphone, such as mileage, driving patterns, and time in motion, and converts this information into environmental reports, efficiency indicators, and fuel consumption analyses.

In practice, the app runs in the background while the driver is on the road. The collected data undergoes anti-fraud validation processes, is recorded on blockchain, and organized into auditable dashboards covering urban mobility and climate impact. The proposal is to replace generic estimates with measurements based on actual vehicle use on the streets.

Beyond supporting public policy and corporate sustainability reporting, the platform also enables analysis of real gasoline or ethanol consumption based on driving behavior. Using recorded routes, the system identifies acceleration patterns, braking intensity, average speed, and idle time, factors that directly influence fuel spending and emission volumes.

This information can be converted into reports for drivers and fleets, highlighting opportunities to drive more efficiently, reduce fuel consumption, and lower daily operating costs. The goal is to bring technology closer to everyday drivers, showing through real data how small behavioral changes can positively impact both personal finances and the environment.

In addition to generating environmental data, drivers accumulate points based on vehicle usage. These credits can be redeemed in the platform’s automotive marketplace for products and services from partners, including maintenance, fuel, and electric mobility solutions. In the future, the company plans to expand these possibilities with new digital reward models.

According to Antônio Farias, Product Director at Mova, the technology was designed to place drivers at the center of the transition to more efficient mobility:

“We have transformed the car into a reliable source of data for environmental and operational decision-making. Drivers automatically contribute to generating this information and, at the same time, are rewarded for their everyday vehicle use. This creates a virtuous cycle between mobility, technology, and decarbonization.”

Real data from the streets

Operational indicators show recurring platform usage. Of the 25,280 registered users, 13,180 are active, representing an activation rate above 53%. To date, 121,940 trips have been validated, totaling 2.76 million kilometers monitored and more than 148,000 hours of telematics data collected.

A significant portion of the user base consists of urban drivers and professionals who use their cars as work tools, such as ride-hailing drivers, a segment that generates consistent volumes of data on traffic circulation in urban centers.

The company states that the technology was designed to function seamlessly for users, without requiring knowledge of blockchain or digital assets. The system operates with progressive vehicle identification and privacy-by-design architecture, keeping the technological layer invisible in the driver’s experience.

Growing pressure for cleaner cars and reliable data

The launch comes at a time of rising demand in Brazil for reliable vehicle emissions data, driven by the expansion of electric and hybrid vehicles, fleet digitalization, and new regulatory requirements linked to sustainability.

Companies with large fleets, insurance providers, and public administrators are seeking precise information to plan routes, calculate real emissions, design urban mobility policies, and structure decarbonization programs.

“There is a clear shift from assumption-based metrics to evidence-based metrics. Continuous telematics makes it possible to understand how vehicles are actually used, including from a fuel consumption perspective, and which actions generate measurable environmental impact,” says Farias.

Headquartered in Canoas, Rio Grande do Sul, the company has recently reached a valuation of R$180 million after closing a US$3 million seed round and projects reaching one million users within the year. The platform currently has more than 25,000 registered drivers nationwide.

About Mova Protocol

Mova Protocol is an urban mobility data platform that combines continuous vehicle telematics, operational intelligence, and environmental tokenization. The company operates at the intersection of mobility, electromobility, and environmental impact, with initial operations in Brazil and a strategic vision to expand across Latin America.

The platform offers an automotive marketplace, B2B reports on vehicle usage and efficiency, integration with electric charging networks, and, in the future, the issuance of carbon credits based on verifiable data.

