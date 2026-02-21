EverAfter Ventures, LLC Introduces The Gown Collective, a Modern Multi-Brand Destination for Luxury Evening & Formalwear

EverAfter Ventures, LLC today announced the launch of The Gown Collective, a modern multi-brand destination offering curated evening, prom, gala, and special-occasion gowns. Designed to make luxury feel approachable, The Gown Collective blends elevated craftsmanship with accessible pricing, inclusive sizing, and a streamlined shopping experience built for today’s consumer.

Developed under the EverAfter Ventures umbrella, The Gown Collective reflects the company’s broader vision of building a family of specialized fashion brands. Each label within the portfolio is crafted with its own aesthetic identity and design philosophy, giving shoppers a curated, high-quality alternative to the overwhelming landscape of traditional formalwear.

“Our goal is to bring clarity, confidence, and beauty back to gown shopping,” said a spokesperson for EverAfter Ventures. “The Gown Collective was created to offer beautifully made pieces that feel elevated yet accessible — without the stress or confusion that often defines the category.”

The platform currently features a curated selection of formalwear across multiple in-house labels, with additional brands scheduled to launch throughout the year as EverAfter Ventures continues expanding its modern fashion ecosystem. Each upcoming brand will introduce its own creative direction, further strengthening the company’s multi-brand vision.

While EverAfter Ventures also operates a dedicated bridal division, The Gown Collective focuses exclusively on evening and special-occasion categories, offering a fresh, modern alternative for shoppers seeking designer-level quality without designer-level pricing.

About EverAfter Ventures, LLC

EverAfter Ventures is a multi-brand fashion company developing modern, curated labels across eveningwear, bridal, and lifestyle categories. With a focus on craftsmanship, accessibility, and editorial-driven design, the company is building a growing portfolio of brands that elevate the shopping experience across key fashion segments.

About The Gown Collective

The Gown Collective is a modern multi-brand destination for luxury evening, prom, gala, and special-occasion gowns. Designed for women who value quality, fit, and beauty, the platform blends elevated craftsmanship with approachable pricing and inclusive sizing. Additional brands will launch throughout the year as part of EverAfter Ventures’ expanding fashion portfolio.