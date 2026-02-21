Unidata.pro Continues to Deploy New Anti-Spoofing Standards with iBeta Level 3

As biometric fraud grows more sophisticated and regulatory demands intensify, Unidata.pro today announced its position as a leading expert in preparing vendors for iBeta Presentation Attack Detection (PAD) certification, including the rigorous new Level 3 standard.

With deepfakes, hyper-realistic masks, and professional-grade spoofing techniques now commonplace, passing basic liveness tests is no longer sufficient. iBeta Level 3, the industry’s most demanding anti-spoofing benchmark, simulates expert attackers with unlimited resources, custom tools, and up to seven days of preparation per attack type. Systems must block 95% of these sophisticated threats while maintaining seamless user experience.

“Level 3 isn’t just harder. It’s fundamentally different,” said Kirill Meshyk, Head of Data Collection at Unidata.pro. “Vendors who sailed through Levels 1 and 2 often underestimate what’s required. We’ve seen systems that flawlessly blocked photos suddenly accept well-crafted masks. Success demands strategic preparation, not just algorithm tweaks.”

Examples of high-quality masks can be used for spoofing.

End-to-End Certification Support

Unidata.pro provides comprehensive support across the entire PAD certification journey:

Pre-certification diagnostics using realistic attack simulations

using realistic attack simulations Training data enrichment with synthetic faces and custom PAI datasets

with synthetic faces and custom PAI datasets Algorithm optimization for both security (APCER ≤ 5%) and usability (BPCER ≤ 10%)

for both security (APCER ≤ 5%) and usability (BPCER ≤ 10%) Test strategy consulting tailored to each system’s architecture

tailored to each system’s architecture Post-certification monitoring as new threats emerge

The company’s expertise extends beyond adult datasets. Recognizing that children’s biometric patterns behave differently, Unidata.pro developed new kids antispoofing dataset — over 46,000 videos of children under varied conditions and spoofing scenarios, collected with full parental consent and GDPR compliance.

Unidata specializes in collecting data with various specific masks, such as fabric or silicon, which also help pass iBeta certification. Even if a client’s needs go beyond standard requirements, Unidata can take on custom data collection tasks with specific settings related to liveness detection and antispoofing.

Market Momentum

PAD certification has become table stakes in biometrics. By mid-2025, over 100 products worldwide achieved ISO 30107-3 compliance, with 46 test reports issued in 2024 alone — a record high. Government agencies, banks, and enterprises now routinely require independent anti-spoofing validation before procurement.

“The acceptable security bar has risen dramatically,” added Kirill Meshyk. “What seemed excessive two years ago is now standard practice. Finance, healthcare, and national identity programs can’t afford to skip Level 3.”

The global liveness detection market is projected to exceed $250 million by 2027, driven by stricter regulations, escalating fraud, and customer demand for certified solutions.

Why Vendors Choose Unidata.pro

Proven track record supporting successful certifications across multiple vendors

supporting successful certifications across multiple vendors Deep technical knowledge of ISO 30107-3 requirements and iBeta methodology

of ISO 30107-3 requirements and iBeta methodology Custom attack libraries including masks, deepfakes, and injection scenarios

including masks, deepfakes, and injection scenarios Ethical leadership in emerging areas like child-safe biometrics

in emerging areas like child-safe biometrics Ongoing partnership beyond one-time certification

“Certification is a diagnostic moment, not a finish line,” concluded Kirill Meshyk. “Security requires continuous work. We help vendors stay ahead.”

About Unidata.pro

Unidata.pro specializes in biometric security solutions, with expertise in presentation attack detection, dataset development, and compliance consulting. The company supports vendors worldwide in achieving and maintaining the highest standards of anti-spoofing protection.