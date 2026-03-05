Elliott Investment Management Takes $1 Billion Stake In Pinterest

Elliott Investment Management has taken a $1 billion stake in Pinterest, reinforcing its involvement in the social media platform after first investing in the company in 2022. The announcement came Tuesday as Pinterest highlighted the investment as support for its growth plans and expanding use of artificial intelligence across the platform.

Pinterest CEO Bill Ready described the investment as a strong signal of support for the company’s direction. The firm’s additional capital arrives as Pinterest continues developing AI-powered tools designed to improve search, recommendations, and advertising features.

CEO Points To AI Progress And Platform Growth

Ready said the company delivered record revenue in 2025 while also seeing users reach all-time highs for ten consecutive quarters. The platform now handles more than 80 billion searches each month.

“We delivered record revenue in 2025, with users reaching all-time highs for ten consecutive quarters and more than 80 billion monthly searches on our platform, as we continue to deliver strong innovation in visual search using AI. We are excited to continue our partnership with Elliott for the next phase of Pinterest’s growth. Elliott’s investment is a strong vote of confidence in the work we have done to build our business and the significant opportunities ahead for Pinterest,” Ready said in a statement.

Share Buyback Plan Linked To Investment

As part of the transaction, Pinterest will repurchase shares of its Class A common stock through a $1 billion accelerated share repurchase agreement. The investment will also support a broader buyback program that authorizes up to $3.5 billion in share repurchases.

Following the announcement, Pinterest shares rose about 6% in premarket trading.

Company Faces Pressure From Market And Competition

The investment arrives during a challenging period for the company. Pinterest shares have fallen over the past year amid disappointing earnings results.

The company has also reduced its workforce by about 15% and experienced pressure on its advertising business. Competition from AI chatbots and other platforms has increased during the same period.

AI Features Form Core Part Of Strategy

Pinterest has been expanding its use of artificial intelligence as part of its platform development. One example is an AI-powered visual search tool that allows users to upload or capture a photo and receive recommendations for related items.

The technology can suggest products, home decor ideas, and fashion inspiration based on the selected image. Pinterest also uses AI to generate personalized recommendations and improve content moderation.

Advertisers can also use AI tools on the platform to assist with creative content.

Activist Investor Known For Strategic Pressure

Elliott Investment Management has a long record of pushing companies to restructure operations and adjust strategy after acquiring significant stakes.

At eBay, the firm encouraged the company to reduce costs and concentrate on its core marketplace business. That pressure led to the sale of StubHub and the company’s classifieds division.

Given that history, Elliott’s increased involvement in Pinterest may bring additional scrutiny of the company’s strategy and operations.

Featured image credits: Plann

