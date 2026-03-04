Cyberhaven Expands Unified Security Platform with Advanced Data Security Posture Management Capabilities

The traditional enterprise data perimeter has effectively dissolved. With sensitive information continuously fragmenting across cloud environments, SaaS applications, endpoints, and generative AI tools, legacy security models are struggling to maintain visibility. To address the urgent need for continuous, evidence-based data governance, Cyberhaven has announced the expansion of its Unified AI & Data Security Platform with an advanced DSPM solution. This expansion establishes a new industry standard for tracking and protecting data wherever it lives and moves across modern corporate infrastructures.

Unlike first-generation posture management tools that rely on periodic, static scans confined strictly to cloud storage, the Cyberhaven approach is fundamentally different. Built upon the company’s proprietary data lineage technology and agentic AI, the platform provides a dynamic, multidimensional map of an organization’s entire data ecosystem. The system does not just catalog where data resides at rest; it understands exactly what the data is, where it originated, how it has been transformed or duplicated, and who has access to it across the entire network.

As the Intelligence Age accelerates and data sharing becomes increasingly complex, organizations are recognizing that relying on fragmented, point-in-time snapshots is no longer a viable security strategy. Security, governance, and compliance teams require a single source of truth that continuously tracks data in motion, in use, and at rest. By combining deep contextual intelligence with real-time tracking, this platform transitions the industry away from reactive dashboards toward proactive, automated data protection.

Key capabilities of the newly integrated solution include:

Continuous Discovery and Unified Visibility: The system automatically discovers and maps sensitive data across endpoints, cloud repositories, on-premise systems, and SaaS platforms. This comprehensive visibility effectively eliminates the need for manual spreadsheet tracking and periodic, resource-heavy network scans.

AI-Driven Context and Classification: By utilizing advanced artificial intelligence, the software categorizes data based on its actual meaning, provenance, and business relevance. This context-rich approach drastically reduces the false positives commonly associated with legacy pattern-matching engines, allowing security teams to focus on genuine threats.

Actionable Protection and Remediation: Rather than simply generating alerts and lists of vulnerabilities, the platform empowers security teams to apply context-aware enforcement. It bridges the critical gap between visibility and action by integrating seamlessly with real-time remediation and data loss prevention (DLP) protocols.

By integrating posture management directly into its broader security architecture, Cyberhaven enables enterprises to successfully consolidate their security stack. Organizations can now align their governance, compliance, and risk management operations around a cohesive system that protects vital intellectual property and regulated data without disrupting employee productivity or daily business workflows.

