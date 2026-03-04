DMR News

Advancing Digital Conversations

Latest News Newsbreak

Cyberhaven Expands Unified Security Platform with Advanced Data Security Posture Management Capabilities

ByEthan Lin

Mar 4, 2026

The traditional enterprise data perimeter has effectively dissolved. With sensitive information continuously fragmenting across cloud environments, SaaS applications, endpoints, and generative AI tools, legacy security models are struggling to maintain visibility. To address the urgent need for continuous, evidence-based data governance, Cyberhaven has announced the expansion of its Unified AI & Data Security Platform with an advanced DSPM solution. This expansion establishes a new industry standard for tracking and protecting data wherever it lives and moves across modern corporate infrastructures.

Unlike first-generation posture management tools that rely on periodic, static scans confined strictly to cloud storage, the Cyberhaven approach is fundamentally different. Built upon the company’s proprietary data lineage technology and agentic AI, the platform provides a dynamic, multidimensional map of an organization’s entire data ecosystem. The system does not just catalog where data resides at rest; it understands exactly what the data is, where it originated, how it has been transformed or duplicated, and who has access to it across the entire network.

As the Intelligence Age accelerates and data sharing becomes increasingly complex, organizations are recognizing that relying on fragmented, point-in-time snapshots is no longer a viable security strategy. Security, governance, and compliance teams require a single source of truth that continuously tracks data in motion, in use, and at rest. By combining deep contextual intelligence with real-time tracking, this platform transitions the industry away from reactive dashboards toward proactive, automated data protection.

Key capabilities of the newly integrated solution include:

  • Continuous Discovery and Unified Visibility: The system automatically discovers and maps sensitive data across endpoints, cloud repositories, on-premise systems, and SaaS platforms. This comprehensive visibility effectively eliminates the need for manual spreadsheet tracking and periodic, resource-heavy network scans.
  • AI-Driven Context and Classification: By utilizing advanced artificial intelligence, the software categorizes data based on its actual meaning, provenance, and business relevance. This context-rich approach drastically reduces the false positives commonly associated with legacy pattern-matching engines, allowing security teams to focus on genuine threats.
  • Actionable Protection and Remediation: Rather than simply generating alerts and lists of vulnerabilities, the platform empowers security teams to apply context-aware enforcement. It bridges the critical gap between visibility and action by integrating seamlessly with real-time remediation and data loss prevention (DLP) protocols.

By integrating posture management directly into its broader security architecture, Cyberhaven enables enterprises to successfully consolidate their security stack. Organizations can now align their governance, compliance, and risk management operations around a cohesive system that protects vital intellectual property and regulated data without disrupting employee productivity or daily business workflows.

For more information on how comprehensive data lineage transforms enterprise security and to explore the platform’s full range of capabilities, visit the official Cyberhaven website.

About Cyberhaven

Cyberhaven is a leader in AI-powered data security, dedicated to protecting sensitive information as it moves across the modern digital enterprise. By combining posture management, data loss prevention, insider risk management, and AI security into a single, lineage-driven architecture, Cyberhaven provides organizations with the continuous visibility, context, and control needed to secure their most critical assets.

Ethan Lin

One of the founding members of DMR, Ethan, expertly juggles his dual roles as the chief editor and the tech guru. Since the inception of the site, he has been the driving force behind its technological advancement while ensuring editorial excellence. When he finally steps away from his trusty laptop, he spend his time on the badminton court polishing his not-so-impressive shuttlecock game.

Related News

SubSchool Launches on Product Hunt With AI-Powered Course Creation and Tutoring Workflows
Mar 4, 2026 Ethan Lin
Blue Fin Vision Expands Lens Replacement and Cataract Programme Across Phoenix Hospital Group Sites
Mar 4, 2026 Ethan Lin
Balboa Bail Bonds Opens New 24-Hour Office Near San Diego Central Jail to Better Serve Downtown San Diego
Mar 4, 2026 Ethan Lin

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

DMR News (Digital Market Reports) is a brand of PulseDirect Communication LLC.

DMR News was established in 2020 to be a trusted source for digital market news and to encourage more conversations about the ever-evolving digital landscape. The inception of DMR News was marked by a recognition of the rapidly evolving digital landscape and the need for a dedicated platform that could keep pace with its constant transformations.

PulseDirect Communication LLC
Sheridan, WY 82801, USA

DMR News

Advancing Digital Conversations

© 2026 PulseDirect Communication LLC. All rights reserved. | 30 N Gould ST STE R, Sheridan, WY 82801