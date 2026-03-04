Swiftex Showcases AI Revenue Orchestration Engine at e4m Auto Summit, Prepares for Global Expansion at Houston and Dubai Conferences

Swiftex made its mark at e4m Auto Summit & Awards 2026 in New Delhi on February 27, presenting its AI-powered revenue orchestration engine to a packed audience of automotive industry leaders. The company now sets its sights on two additional major conferences this year: DigiMarCon Houston 2026 in Texas, and DigiMarCon Dubai 2026 in the UAE.

The upcoming appearances at DigiMarCon Houston and Dubai mark Swiftex’s push into North American and Middle Eastern automotive markets.

At the New Delhi summit, Co-Founder and Head of Strategy Ankur Mittal took the stage to address one of the automotive industry’s most persistent problems. His presentation, “Why 78% of Auto Leads Die Before the First Follow-Up,” resonated with dealership executives and OEM representatives grappling with the same challenge: leads that cost millions to generate but vanish before sales teams can act on them.

“The mid-funnel is where revenue goes to die in automotive sales,” Mittal told the audience. “Dealerships spend millions generating leads, but without intelligent orchestration, most of those leads never get a meaningful follow-up. Swiftex was built to address mid-funnel inefficiencies – not by replacing sales teams, but by ensuring every lead gets the right attention at the right time.”

The numbers he presented painted a stark picture. Based on internal analysis of dealership performance data reviewed by Swiftex, the average dealership hemorrhages roughly $2.6 million annually in unconverted opportunities. Leads typically decay within five minutes of submission, yet the industry average callback time sits at 47 hours. That gap represents massive lost revenue across the sector.

Unlike conventional CRM tools that essentially function as glorified contact databases, the Swiftex AI Revenue Orchestration Engine operates on an entirely different model. The platform uses real-time behavioral intent scoring to prioritize opportunities, then triggers automated multi-channel engagement through calls, WhatsApp, and email within seconds of lead capture. The company calls it a “zero-leakage framework,” designed to minimize leakage.

“We built Swiftex because we saw the same pattern across every enterprise sales vertical – leads were being captured but not converted,” explained Udit Chitray, CEO and Co-Founder. “Our AI Revenue Orchestration Engine doesn’t just store contacts like a CRM; it understands intent, prioritizes opportunities, and drives action in real time.”

Results from existing deployments support those claims. Automotive clients using Swiftex have reported a 3.2x improvement in lead-to-test-drive conversion rates, with automated engagement happening in under five minutes versus the 47-hour industry standard. Those interested can watch Swiftex in action to see the platform’s real-time capabilities.

Swiftex emerged from Axeno Consulting, a digital transformation firm with over 100 enterprise clients and more than a decade of customer experience expertise. The parent company’s deep roots in enterprise technology gave Swiftex a foundation in understanding complex sales workflows and the technical infrastructure needed to support them. Today, Swiftex serves automotive OEMs and dealership networks across India, helping sales teams convert more leads without adding headcount.

Ankur Mittal speaking at e4m Auto Summit 2026, New Delhi

The platform’s core capabilities extend beyond automotive into other high-ticket verticals including real estate, banking, and insurance – anywhere unconverted leads translate directly to substantial lost revenue. The AI sales automation approach addresses a universal problem: the gap between marketing’s lead generation efforts and sales teams’ capacity to follow up effectively.

More information is available on the official website.