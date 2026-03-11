Brother Filtration Expands Global Industrial Filtration Systems to Address Rising Demand for Efficient Liquid Filtration Solutions

Shanghai, China – March 9, 2026 — Brother Filtration , a manufacturer specializing in industrial filtration equipment, announced the expansion of its global operations to meet increasing demand for advanced industrial water filtration solutions. The initiative focuses on supplying high-performance filtration systems to facilities across Europe, Southeast Asia, and the Middle East.

Demand for industrial filtration technologies has grown in recent years as industries respond to stricter environmental regulations, rising operational costs, and more complex liquid processing requirements. Sectors such as desalination, petrochemicals, pharmaceuticals, and food production increasingly rely on filtration systems designed to improve efficiency while reducing maintenance and environmental impact.

As part of its expansion, Brother Filtration has strengthened its engineering support network to provide end-to-end services ranging from product specification and technical consultation to system installation and monitoring. The company reports that its solutions are designed to help facilities increase throughput while maintaining operational stability.

High-Flow Cartridge Technology

A key component of the company’s product range is its high flow filter cartridge , designed to process large volumes of liquid while reducing the number of cartridges required for operation. Compared with conventional filtration systems, high-flow cartridges can reduce maintenance frequency and optimize space utilization within industrial facilities.

For large-scale processing plants and municipal water treatment systems, fewer cartridge replacements can translate into improved system uptime and lower long-term operational costs.

Corrosion-Resistant FRP Filter Housings

Brother Filtration also manufactures Fiberglass Reinforced Plastic (FRP) filter housings designed for use in environments exposed to seawater, aggressive chemicals, or high humidity. These housings are significantly lighter than traditional stainless-steel alternatives while offering strong resistance to corrosion.

This design makes FRP housings particularly suitable for desalination plants and offshore processing facilities where durability and reduced maintenance requirements are essential.

Engineering Support and Monitoring

In addition to hardware manufacturing, Brother Filtration provides engineering consultation services that assist facilities in selecting filtration systems based on specific Total Suspended Solids (TSS) levels and flow-rate requirements. Technical documentation and system design resources are available through the company’s digital platform.

The company is also introducing AI-based pressure monitoring technology designed to track filtration performance in real time. The monitoring system identifies pressure deviations and flow inefficiencies early, enabling operators to address potential issues before system performance is affected.

A company spokesperson stated that the expansion reflects the growing demand for reliable filtration systems capable of supporting modern industrial operations.

