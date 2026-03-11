Sean Montes Launches the Interview Visibility System to Help Job Seekers Overcome Automated Hiring Filters

A New Program Addresses the Growing Visibility Problem in Modern Hiring

A new career strategy program called The Interview Visibility System has been announced by founder Sean Montes. The program focuses on a challenge that has become increasingly common in the modern job market: a growing disconnect between qualified candidates and the automated hiring systems employers use to filter applications. Many qualified professionals submit large numbers of applications but receive little to no response from employers.

Over the past decade, the hiring process has changed significantly. Industry studies estimate that over 90% of large employers now rely on Applicant Tracking Systems (ATS) to manage incoming applications. These systems scan resumes, evaluate keywords, and filter candidates before recruiters ever review them manually.

Some hiring studies estimate that up to 75% of resumes submitted online are filtered out before reaching a human recruiter.

As a result, many experienced professionals never reach the stage where a human recruiter evaluates their background. Even candidates with strong credentials may be filtered out automatically if their resumes are not aligned with how hiring systems evaluate applications.

The Interview Visibility System was created to address this gap between qualified candidates and the automated hiring technologies employers use to filter applicants.

“One of the biggest misconceptions in today’s job market is that if you’re qualified, you’ll eventually get noticed. The reality is that many highly qualified candidates are never even seen because their resumes are filtered out before a recruiter ever opens them,” said Montes.

The program introduces a framework designed to help job seekers understand how hiring systems function and how they can position their resumes in a way that improves their visibility during the screening process.

Understanding the Role of Applicant Tracking Systems

Applicant Tracking Systems are software platforms widely used by employe

rs to organize and filter large volumes of job applications. Recruiters often receive hundreds or thousands of submissions for a single position. ATS platforms help employers manage this volume by scanning and ranking candidates based on defined criteria.

These systems analyze factors such as keywords, job titles, experience descriptions, and overall alignment with the job posting. Recruiters then review a smaller group of applications that the system has ranked as the most relevant. While this process helps organizations manage high application volumes, it can also create barriers for job seekers who are unfamiliar with how these systems evaluate resumes. Montes notes that many professionals unknowingly reduce their chances of being selected due to small structural issues in their applications.

“The hiring process has become heavily automated. If you don’t understand how the systems work, you’re essentially playing a game where you don’t know the rules,” Montes said. The Interview Visibility System was developed to help candidates better understand those rules and improve how their experience appears during automated screening.

Insights from the Employer Side of Hiring

The foundation of the Interview Visibility System is based in part on Montes’s experience advising businesses on hiring strategy, compensation structures, and workforce decision-making. Through consulting work focused on hiring decisions, compensation structures, and talent selection, Montes gained insight into how organizations evaluate applicants and determine which candidates move forward in the hiring process.

That perspective helped inform the development of the system. Instead of focusing solely on the applicant’s viewpoint, the program introduces concepts that reflect how recruiters and hiring managers assess candidates within modern hiring platforms. This employer side perspective allows job seekers to better understand the criteria used during early screening stages and the importance of aligning their application materials with those criteria.

The goal is not to manipulate hiring systems but to help candidates communicate their experience more clearly in a format that both technology and recruiters can evaluate effectively.

Shifting Away from Blind Applications

One of the common patterns observed in today’s job market is the high volume approach to job applications. Many candidates apply to dozens or even hundreds of positions in hopes that one application will lead to an interview. However, this strategy often results in low response rates, particularly when resumes are not structured in a way that aligns with automated screening tools.

The Interview Visibility System encourages a more targeted approach. Instead of focusing on application quantity, the system emphasizes measurable alignment between a candidate’s experience and the requirements listed in job postings. “Many job seekers are told to simply apply everywhere and hope something sticks,” Montes said. “But when automated systems are filtering applications, strategy matters more than volume.”

By helping candidates understand how recruiters search within hiring platforms and how applicant tracking systems rank resumes, the program aims to improve the likelihood that qualified professionals will reach the interview stage.

Transparency and Realistic Expectations in the Hiring Process

The Interview Visibility System emphasizes transparency regarding the role that automation plays in hiring decisions. While the program focuses on improving visibility and alignment, it does not present guaranteed employment outcomes.

Hiring decisions ultimately depend on multiple factors including employer needs, market conditions, and candidate experience. The purpose of the system is to help qualified professionals improve their chances of reaching the interview stage by presenting their experience in a way that aligns with modern hiring systems.

As technology continues to influence recruitment processes, programs that help job seekers understand these systems may play an increasingly important role in career strategy. Through the Interview Visibility System, Montes aims to provide a framework that helps candidates navigate an automated hiring environment while presenting their experience clearly and strategically. As hiring processes continue to evolve through automation and digital screening systems, understanding how these platforms evaluate candidates has become an increasingly important part of modern career strategy.

About The Interview Visibility System

The Interview Visibility System is a career strategy program created by founder Sean Montes. The program focuses on helping job seekers improve resume visibility within Applicant Tracking Systems and recruiter search platforms. Through structured guidance on resume alignment, keyword frameworks, and job search strategy, the system aims to help qualified professionals increase their chances of receiving interview opportunities in a hiring environment that relies heavily on automation.

Media Contact

Sean Montes

Founder, Interview Visibility System

Email: support@landyournextinterview.online

Website

LinkedIn