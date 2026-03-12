New York Coaching Firm Abuv The Par Announces Systematic Approach to Help Entrepreneurs Tackle Amazon’s Wholesale Market

Abuv The Par, a New York-based eCommerce coaching firm, has announced a new initiative to formalize its coaching services for entrepreneurs looking to enter or scale within the Amazon FBA wholesale market. The company, led by CEO and co-founder Stemar Greene, is focusing on a systems-driven approach designed to demystify the complexities of building a sustainable business on the world’s largest eCommerce platform.

The firm’s methodology addresses a growing pain point in the digital seller community: a lack of structured, repeatable systems for success. While many aspiring entrepreneurs are drawn to the promise of Amazon FBA, they often struggle with the operational hurdles of supplier sourcing, inventory management, and brand relationships. Abuv The Par aims to provide a clear roadmap to navigate these challenges.

“The opportunity in Amazon wholesale is immense, but so is the noise,” said Stemar Greene, who transitioned from a career in education to build his own seven-figure Amazon operation before co-founding the company. “We saw a critical gap in the market for practical, no-fluff coaching that focuses on building durable, system-run businesses, not just chasing short-term trends. Our goal is to equip entrepreneurs with the same playbook we used to scale our own ventures.”

The company’s coaching is built on a three-part framework: establishing a credible seller foundation, developing strategic supplier relationships, and implementing automation and virtual teams to scale operations. This approach moves beyond simple product-finding tactics to focus on building a defensible business asset.

Co-founders Tayeb Rahim and Shofi Ahad bring additional depth in logistics and market analysis, rounding out a leadership team with end-to-end experience in the Amazon ecosystem. The firm reports that students in its mentorship program have gone on to achieve significant monthly revenues, with some reaching over $100,000 in sales by applying these systematic principles.

As eCommerce continues to evolve, the demand for proven, reliable business models is on the rise. Abuv The Par’s focus on wholesale—selling existing, in-demand products—offers a lower-risk alternative to the capital-intensive private label model. By emphasizing strong supplier partnerships and operational efficiency, the company is positioning itself as a key educational resource for the next wave of digital entrepreneurs.

About Abuv The Par:

Abuv The Par is an eCommerce coaching and consulting firm based in Farmingdale, New York. Founded by Stemar Greene, Tayeb Rahim, and Shofi Ahad, the company specializes in helping entrepreneurs build and scale profitable Amazon FBA wholesale businesses through a systematic, results-driven mentorship program. For more information, visit https://www.abuvthepar.com .