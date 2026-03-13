Value Added Moving Recognized as Best Long Distance Moving Company of 2025

Value Added Moving: Full-Service Relocation Solutions at Self-Service Prices

Value Added Moving is a leading moving company in the United States, offering comprehensive services at prices designed to fit every budget. With a reputation for providing full-service moving at self-service prices, the company aims to redefine the moving industry by delivering high-quality service that is accessible to all. As one of the nation’s largest moving companies, licensed by the U.S. Department of Transportation, Value Added Moving serves both residential and commercial customers with expertise and professionalism.

Affordable Moving with Uncompromising Quality

One of the key reasons customers choose Value Added Moving is its ability to offer affordable pricing without compromising service quality. The company’s innovative business model allows them to deliver a full range of moving services, including packing, loading, unloading, and even specialty services for fragile items such as pianos and artwork. This flexibility ensures that each customer can choose the level of service that fits their needs and budget.

“Our goal is to make moving stress-free, regardless of the size or complexity of the move,” says Vincent Value, Vice President COO of Value Added Moving. “By offering a full-service experience at self-service prices, we’re able to provide exceptional value to our clients without sacrificing the attention to detail that every move deserves.”

A Nationwide Network of Trusted Movers

Value Added Moving operates a vast network of moving agents and trucks that cover the entire country, ensuring that every move is handled with care and professionalism. This extensive network, coupled with the company’s commitment to quality, sets Value Added Moving apart from other moving companies. Customers can rely on the company’s highly trained movers to handle their possessions with the utmost care, whether it’s a cross-country relocation or a local move.

The company’s strong nationwide presence also means that Value Added Moving can accommodate last-minute moves and special requests with ease. The network’s flexibility and responsiveness make them a top choice for those in need of reliable and efficient moving services.

Unparalleled Customer Service and Support

From the moment customers reach out to Value Added Moving, they are treated to an exceptional customer service experience. The company prides itself on providing personalized support, ensuring that clients feel comfortable and informed throughout the entire moving process. Dedicated booking agents and dispatch teams work closely with customers to coordinate every aspect of their move, from initial inquiries to final delivery.

“Our customers are our top priority, and we make sure they have a dedicated advocate every step of the way,” says Stanziale. “We understand how stressful moving can be, so we go the extra mile to ensure our clients’ needs are met, whether they are relocating across town or across the country.”

Expert Movers for Heavy and Fragile Items

Another hallmark of Value Added Moving’s services is its ability to handle specialized moves. The company’s team of experienced movers is well-versed in transporting heavy-duty and fragile items, such as pianos, large artwork, bulky furniture, and delicate electronics. This expertise ensures that even the most challenging items are moved safely and securely, giving clients peace of mind throughout the process.

Value Added Moving’s team is trained to handle all types of moves, from large office relocations to delicate home furnishings, ensuring that every item, no matter its size or fragility, arrives at its destination intact.

A Family-Owned Business with a Reputation for Excellence

As a family-owned company, Value Added Moving understands the importance of trust and reliability in building long-term relationships with its customers. The company’s commitment to exceptional service, affordable pricing, and attention to detail has earned them a loyal following across the country.

“We treat every move like it’s our own,” says Stanziale. “Our clients are not just customers; they’re part of the Value Added family. We’re proud of the reputation we’ve built over the years and look forward to continuing to serve families and businesses with the same level of care and professionalism that has made us one of the top moving companies in the nation.”

Recent Recognition: Best Long Distance Moving Company in the U.S. of 2025

In recognition of its continued commitment to excellence, Value Added Moving has been awarded the prestigious “Best Long Distance Moving Company in the U.S. of 2025” at the Evergreen Awards. The award highlights the company’s dedication to providing superior moving services at affordable prices while maintaining a strong national presence. Known for their personalized customer service and reliable, full-service moving solutions, Value Added Moving’s reputation continues to grow, making it a leader in the moving industry.

About Value Added Moving

Founded by a team of experienced professionals, Value Added Moving has grown into one of the largest and most trusted moving companies in the United States. Licensed by the U.S. Department of Transportation, the company offers full-service moving solutions for both residential and commercial clients. With a focus on affordability, reliability, and personalized customer care, Value Added Moving is committed to providing high-quality relocation services across the country.

Media Contact:

Vincent Value

Vice President COO

Value Added Moving

Email: support@valueaddedmoving.com

Website: Value Added Moving

Instagram: @Value Added Moving