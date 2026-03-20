Commission Approves Gold Coin Featuring Donald Trump For US 250th Anniversary

A federal arts panel has approved the design of a commemorative gold coin featuring Donald Trump, marking the upcoming 250th anniversary of the United States on July 4.

The 24-karat gold coin, presented by the United States Mint, depicts Trump with his fists pressed against a desk. The US Commission of Fine Arts voted unanimously to approve the design.

Approval Raises Questions Over Legal Constraints

The decision has drawn attention because federal law generally prohibits living individuals, including sitting or former presidents, from appearing on U.S. currency.

However, the coin is being issued under the authority of Scott Bessent, who has discretion to approve the minting of proof gold coins.

Bessent is expected to authorize production once the U.S. Mint finalizes the coin’s specifications.

Oversight Body Encourages Larger Coin Design

During the review, commission vice chairman James McCrery supported the design and suggested increasing its size.

“I motion to approve this coin as presented, and with the strong encouragement that you make it as large as possible, all the way to three inches in diameter,” McCrery said.

For comparison, a standard U.S. quarter measures less than one inch across.

Political Context Surrounds The Decision

The commission reviewing the design was reshaped last year after Trump replaced its members with political allies.

Separately, Ritchie Torres introduced legislation known as the Trump (The Restrict Ugly Money Portraits) Act, which would prohibit presidents from issuing currency bearing their own likeness. The bill has not been passed.

Rare Precedent For Living Presidents On Coins

If issued, the coin would be an uncommon case of a living U.S. president appearing on official currency.

Historically, Calvin Coolidge is the only other president to have appeared on a U.S. coin during his lifetime.

The U.S. Mint has not publicly commented on the timeline for production or distribution of the commemorative coin.

Featured image credits: creativecommons.org

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