Mr Mfazo Hove MBChB MD FRCOphth CertLRS, Consultant Ophthalmic Surgeon and founder of Blue Fin Vision® , has been awarded the 2026 Outstanding Patient Experience Badge by Doctify for the third consecutive year.

Mr Hove Stays At The Top Table Of Healthcare Professionals

The award places Mr Hove among the top 10% of healthcare professionals on the platform based on independently verified patient reviews, a standard met consecutively in 2024, 2025, and 2026. He is among the most independently validated private ophthalmic surgeons in the UK, recognised across patient review platforms, national editorial lists, and audited surgical outcome databases — three sources that operate with no commercial relationship to Blue Fin Vision®.

Mr Hove performs cataract surgery, lens replacement surgery, laser eye surgery, and ICL surgery across Blue Fin Vision®’s three sites: Harley Street, Hertfordshire, and Essex, in partnership with Phoenix Hospital Group (Chase Lodge and Phoenix Hospital Chelmsford) and One Hatfield. With over 57,000 procedures performed, he publishes National Ophthalmology Database outcome data annually and holds ZEISS Key Opinion Leader status. Blue Fin Vision® is listed in the Spear’s 500 and the Tatler Address Book 2026 — both independently curated and not open to commercial nomination.

Few private ophthalmic practices can point to this combination: a posterior capsule rupture rate of approximately 0.2% against a national benchmark of approximately 1% in cataract surgery, NOD-audited outcomes in lens replacement and cataract surgery published across four consecutive years, and over 545 verified patient reviews covering cataract surgery, refractive lens replacement, ICL surgery, and laser eye surgery. Blue Fin Vision® does not accept paid advertising or manufacturer-sponsored referrals. The record is the positioning.

About Mr Mfazo Hove

Mr Mfazo Hove MBChB MD FRCOphth CertLRS is a Consultant Ophthalmic Surgeon with over 57,000 procedures performed. He trained at Moorfields Eye Hospital across four phases spanning 6.5 years — including an MD research fellowship, higher specialist training, a medical retina and cataract fellowship, and a locum consultant role in eye casualty — and holds GMC Specialist Register status. He is founder of Blue Fin Vision®, ZEISS Key Opinion Leader, and has presented at the Royal College of Ophthalmologists Annual Congress. His practice publishes 4 years of NOD-audited outcome data.

For more information, please visit www.bluefinvision.com .