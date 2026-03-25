New Era, New Leap: Unveiling Chery’s Blueprint for the Global Mobility Revolution

The tide rises for those who break the mold; the future belongs to those who dare to innovate.

The global automotive industry is undergoing a profound transformation. As the waves of intelligence and electrification sweep the globe, only those with core technological prowess and a commitment to open collaboration can secure a leading foothold. With over two decades of deep cultivation in international markets, Chery has evolved from a simple exporter into a global industrial leader. Today, with significant voice over pivotal technologies and a sophisticated ecosystem, Chery has firmly established itself in the top tier of the global automotive industry.

From April 24th to 28th, 2026, the Chery International Business Summit will officially commence. This world-class summit will bring together over 3,000 industry partners, global distributors, and supply chain elites. It is more than just a window into Chery’s strategic evolution; it is a premier platform for global automotive professionals to share opportunities, unlock value, and reshape the automotive ecosystem together.

Technology as the Core, Localization as the Root: Building a Hardcore Foundation for Global Growth

The essence of global competition is no longer just about moving products across borders. It is about building brands and ecosystems that truly take root locally. At the heart of this is technology. Chery consistently practices the philosophy of “In somewhere, For somewhere, Be somewhere”. In 2025, we invested 147.15 billion RMB in R&D, forming a reserve of over 400 key technologies across five major fields, including the Mars Architecture and KunPeng Power, building a solid “moat” of hardcore capabilities.

This robust technical reserve enables Chery to adapt to diverse global markets. In the high-regulation European market, Chery achieved explosive growth of over 200%. In 2025, with total global deliveries reaching 1.29 million units— a 33.2% year-on-year increase—Chery maintained its position as China’s leading automotive brand for the 23rd consecutive year, proving the immense competitiveness of integrating technology with deep localization.

A Win-win Ecosystem: Every Journey is Built on Emotional Connections Beyond Borders

Chery’s twenty-year global journey has never been a solitary trek, but a path of win-win cooperation with partners worldwide. What drives us forward is not just technical strength, but the unwavering trust and emotional bond we share with 18.89 million global users and our network of partners.

From achieving the first breakthrough in overseas markets to building a global supply chain and service network, we have grown alongside local partners, helping them establish complete operating systems and sharing the dividends of the era. We actively fulfill our global social responsibilities, contributing to international public welfare projects and helping millions of children pursue education. This bond has transformed Chery and its partners into a “Community of Shared Future”—growing in sync, facing challenges together, and uniting in vision. This connection is the most resilient engine of our global advancement.

At the April summit, we will join our partners in using immersive visuals to revisit these brilliant moments. Through in-depth dialogues, we will share real stories behind the past two decades—the growing pains, breakthroughs, and warmth—revealing the true spirit and humanity of Chery.

Driven by Innovation, Evolving into a True Tech Company

Today, Chery continues to step up investment in R&D and accelerate the real-world application of innovations. This has enabled Chery to move well beyond the scope of a traditional automaker. In 2025, we released over 10 world-leading technologies, including the Falcon Pilot, Lingxi Intelligent Cockpit, and Rhino Battery. Our humanoid robot, “Mornine”, has already been deployed in over 30 countries and regions, serving in showrooms and commercial spaces with multi-modal interaction capabilities. Moving forward, Chery will remain committed to innovation in smart tech, new energy, and cross-scenario AI applications, building strong momentum for the future of global mobility.

At this upcoming grand event, we will release revolutionary fruits that challenge industry norms. In the AI sector, we may unveil the fundamental restructuring of the mobility experience, showcasing a full-scenario ecosystem loop of intelligent driving and humanoid robotics. In the New Energy sector, a new generation of all-scenario energy solutions will make its world debut, setting a new global benchmark for green mobility. Additionally, several groundbreaking new models tailored for global markets will be premiered, redefining the limits of the global automotive industry.

This is more than a Chery event; it is a new starting point for the global automotive industry to discuss the future and build a prosperous ecosystem together.

A new era, a new leap! In April 2026, let us witness Chery, powered by technology, resonate with the world.