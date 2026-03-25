Exclusive Links Marks 21 Years of Market Experience Through Dubai’s Property Cycles

Led by British-owned and managed partners, Louise Heatley and Zarah Evans, Exclusive Links has built its reputation not only on performance, but on resilience – consistently adapting to both global and regional market shifts while maintaining a steady, people-focused approach.

Since its establishment in 2005, the company has operated through multiple market cycles, including the global financial crisis of 2008, the subsequent recovery period, and more recently, the disruption of the COVID-19 pandemic.

During the 2008 downturn, Dubai’s property market experienced significant price corrections, with values in some communities falling by as much as 40–50% from their peak. Properties that had once been trading at AED 1,200–1,500 per sq. ft. in prime locations saw sharp adjustments, reflecting the shift in global sentiment. Throughout this period, Exclusive Links remained focused on stability, client care, and long-term positioning, enabling the business to navigate one of the most challenging environments in the industry.

As the market recovered in the years that followed, particularly around 2013–2014, renewed investor confidence saw prices rebound, with many established communities regaining value and in some cases returning to or exceeding pre-downturn levels. This period marked a renewed phase of growth, supported by infrastructure development and international investment, alongside increasing interest in off-plan property in Dubai, which became a key driver for both local and overseas buyers.

The same disciplined approach was evident during the COVID-19 pandemic, where initial uncertainty in 2020 led to price softening across parts of the market, particularly in apartment segments. This was followed by a strong rebound, with villa and townhouse communities seeing increased demand and price growth in the years that followed.

A key factor underpinning the company’s resilience has been its diversified service offering. With established divisions across residential sales, leasing, off-plan advisory, and both long and short-term property management, Exclusive Links has not been solely reliant on transactional activity.

During periods of market uncertainty, demand often shifts rather than disappears. Property management, in particular, has played a critical role – especially for overseas owners requiring trusted, on-the-ground expertise in Dubai. Whether due to travel restrictions or changing investment strategies, clients increasingly turned to professional management solutions to protect and optimise their assets.

This ability to support clients across multiple service lines has enabled Exclusive Links to maintain continuity, adapt to changing market conditions, and continue delivering value, even during periods of reduced sales activity.

“Longevity in this market is built on perspective,” says Louise Heatley. “Dubai has always been a dynamic environment, and success comes from understanding the cycles, not reacting to them.”

Zarah Evans adds, “Every phase of the market brings opportunity as well as challenge. Our focus has always been on consistency – supporting our clients with clear guidance, regardless of market conditions.”

With over 21 years of experience in the UAE, Exclusive Links continues to evolve with the market while maintaining its core principles – professionalism, accountability, and a people-first approach.

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About Exclusive Links Real Estate

Exclusive Links Real Estate is a leading real estate brokerage in Dubai, established in 2005 and recognised for its comprehensive sales, leasing, off-plan, and property management services. The company is known for its ethical approach, strong team culture, and long-standing presence in the UAE property market.