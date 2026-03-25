DoorDash Launches Temporary Fuel Relief Program As Gas Prices Surge

DoorDash has introduced a temporary fuel relief program for drivers in the United States and Canada as rising gas prices increase operating costs for gig workers.

The program, announced Monday, is designed to provide weekly financial support to Dashers who rely on personal vehicles for deliveries. It will run through April 26.

Weekly Payments And Fuel Savings

Under the program, drivers who travel at least 125 miles per week can receive payments starting at $5. DoorDash said this translates to estimated savings of $1 to $1.50 per gallon, with higher mileage potentially increasing the benefit.

Drivers using DoorDash’s Crimson debit card will also receive an additional 10% cash back on gas purchases. Combined, the company estimates total savings could reach up to $1.90 per gallon.

The support is expected to have a greater impact on drivers in suburban and rural areas, where longer travel distances are common.

Rising Fuel Costs And Driver Expenses

Fuel remains one of the largest expenses for gig workers, who are responsible for covering costs such as gas, vehicle maintenance, and insurance.

A 2025 survey by Human Rights Watch found that gig workers in Texas spent an average of $100 per week on fuel, or $2.76 per hour worked, when gas prices were around $3 per gallon.

According to AAA, the national average price for regular gasoline has since risen to nearly $3.96 per gallon, more than $1 higher than a month earlier. In some areas, prices have approached $4 per gallon.

Impact On Gig Worker Earnings

As fuel costs increase, drivers’ weekly expenses can rise without corresponding increases in pay rates. At the same time, demand for deliveries may fluctuate as overall living costs increase, limiting opportunities to offset higher expenses.

This combination can reduce earnings per delivery and lead some drivers to work longer hours or reduce participation in gig platforms.

Comparison With Past Industry Responses

DoorDash’s program follows a similar initiative introduced in 2022, when fuel prices surged after Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. During that period, Uber added a fuel surcharge, and Grubhub increased driver pay to address rising costs.

It remains unclear whether other delivery platforms will introduce comparable measures in response to the current increase in fuel prices.

Featured image credits: Flickr

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