ATLANTA COMMUNITY FOOD BANK STRENGTHENS COMMUNITY HEALTH THROUGH “FOOD AS MEDICINE” PARTNERSHIP

Food is a powerful tool for better health, especially as people facing hunger experience higher rates of chronic illness and higher health care costs. During National Nutrition Month in March, the Atlanta Community Food Bank is joining Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Shield Foundation, an affiliated arm of Elevance Health Foundation, and Feeding America to highlight how health starts with what’s on your plate.

Launched in 2017, the Food Bank’s “Food as Medicine” program helps neighbors facing food insecurity access foods that are both medically tailored for their diet-related illnesses and are culturally significant. The program also includes nutrition and cooking classes to support patients in making dietary changes. These supports are especially important as many families are forced to make impossible choices between food and health care that make it harder to maintain their health.

“Nutrient-rich foods can help people prevent or better manage chronic health conditions and enjoy better health and quality of life. Too many families in our community face barriers to accessing fresh, nutritious food,” says Kyle Waide, President and CEO of the Atlanta Community Food Bank. “We are deeply committed to making healthy food more accessible and practical for all neighbors, no matter where they live, and to supporting better health for the whole family.”

The Food Bank works closely with Grady Health System to implement the “screen-refer-nourish” model. Patients who are identified as food insecure during healthcare visits are referred to Jesse Hill Market, located adjacent to Grady, where they receive nutritious, medically tailored food and wraparound services, including assistance with SNAP applications and cooking classes. The “Food as Medicine” program, a Feeding America initiative funded by the Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Shield Foundation, is helping the Atlanta Community Food Bank strengthen community well-being. The program is designed to deliver services in ways that help remove barriers and respect choice.

“At Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Georgia, we know that good health begins long before someone walks into a doctor’s office. Access to nutritious, culturally relevant food is fundamental to preventing and managing chronic conditions and improving quality of life. We’re proud to support the Atlanta Community Food Bank and Feeding America in advancing a Food as Medicine approach that helps remove barriers, strengthen families and create healthier communities across Georgia.”

“Access to nutritious food is essential to good health,” said Shannon Sale, Chief Administrative Officer at Grady Health System. “Through our partnership with the Food Bank and Feeding America, we’re proud to advance a Food as Medicine approach that helps improve health and long-term well-being in our community.”

Food and Health programs across the Feeding America network are showing encouraging signs that these interventions can support improved health for families. By offering neighbors consistent access to nutritious foods, the Atlanta Community Food Bank is helping lay the groundwork for better health outcomes and greater stability for households in Atlanta.

For more information about the Atlanta Community Food Bank, including how to help, visit https://www.acfb.org or follow them on Facebook or Instagram .

About Atlanta Community Food Bank

The Atlanta Community Food Bank works to end hunger with the food, people, and big ideas needed to ensure our neighbors have the nourishment to lead healthy and productive lives. Far too many people in our own community experience hunger every day. Through more than 700 community-based, nonprofit partners in 29 counties, we help thousands of families, children, and seniors get healthy food every year. Our goal is that all hungry people across metro Atlanta and north Georgia will have access to the nutritious meals they need when they need them. It takes the power of our whole community to make that possible. In 2023, the Atlanta Community Food Bank distributed its one billionth meal. Join us at ACFB.org.

About Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Shield Foundation

The Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Shield Foundation, an independent licensee of the Blue Cross and Blue Shield Association, is a philanthropic arm of the Elevance Health Foundation. The Foundation works to improve the health of the socially vulnerable through partnerships and programs in our communities with an emphasis on maternal-infant health; behavioral health; and food as medicine. Additionally, the Foundation also responds to disasters when our communities need us the most. ®ANTHEM is a registered trademark of Anthem Insurance Companies, Inc. The Blue Cross and Blue Shield names and symbol are registered marks of the Blue Cross and Blue Shield Association. To learn more about the Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Shield Foundation and the Elevance Health Foundation, please visit www.elevancehealth.foundation and its blog at www.medium.com/elevancehealthfoundation .

About Feeding America®

Rooted in the voices of neighbors facing hunger, Feeding America unites the country to ensure everyone has access to food and a thriving future. We support tens of millions of people as part of a nationwide network of 250+ food banks, 20+ statewide food bank associations, 10+ regional co-ops and 60,000+ agency partners, food pantries and meal programs. Powered by leaders and volunteers embedded in local communities, we are one of the nation’s most effective food distribution systems to drive immediate impact today –and a catalyst for long-term change through advocating for legislation that improves food security and work to address its factors. We partner with people experiencing food insecurity, policymakers, organizations and supporters, acting united with unwavering commitment to provide nourishing food and work to end hunger at its roots so everyone can live fuller, healthier lives. Visit FeedingAmerica.org to learn more.