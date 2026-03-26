Solum Global, Inc., a fully decentralized and permissionless blockchain protocol and DFINITY Foundation, creator and lead contributor of the Internet Computer Protocol (ICP), today announced a strategic partnership to build an instant, transparent payment infrastructure for the U.S. healthcare industry, eliminating the 30-to-120-day reimbursement cycles that delay billions in provider payments. The platform will introduce sgUSD, a stablecoin purpose-built for healthcare transactions, running on the Internet Computer Protocol (ICP), a decentralized network that allows applications and services to operate fully on-chain without reliance on centralized cloud providers or legacy clearinghouses. Solum’s AI-driven system also identifies fraud, waste, and abuse, which is estimated to have cost the U.S. healthcare system $1.4 trillion in 2025.

sgUSD and the Electronic Health Wallet

sgUSD is a digital dollar for healthcare that is fully backed by U.S. Treasury instruments and cash reserves, with independent verification of those reserves recorded on-chain via HTTPS outcalls. Solum Global provides a seamless solution for the U.S. healthcare industry by integrating sgUSD with its proprietary Solum Solution Electronic Health Wallet (EHW), a platform that unifies Electronic Health Records, Revenue Cycle Management, and claims adjudication in a single decentralized application running on ICP canisters. The Solum EHW replaces fragmented web2 systems with a unified web3 gateway: clinical documentation links directly to payment execution and real-time insurance verification.

Solum’s sgUSD “digital dollar” will also allow for near-instant settlement on DFINITY’s Internet Computer Protocol (ICP), the most advanced blockchain for transparency and auditability. The patient’s electronic health record is readily accessible to both clinician and patient, enabling instant visibility of coverage, while also offering HIPAA-standard encryption and audit logs. Solum’s revenue model includes sgUSD transaction fees, interest earned on U.S. Treasury and other liquid assets, onboarding fees for new platform clients, a percentage of income from monthly gross billing of RCM clients, and a fee for immediate on‑chain Fast Pay settlements.

“Healthcare systems are catastrophically slow and error-prone, with stranded capital in long payment cycles creating a financial crisis for many physicians and hospitals across the U.S.,” said Kirk St Johns, Founder of Solum Global. “By building on ICP, we’re deploying an entirely new architecture—one where smart contracts serve the application, AI audits every claim, and settlement happens in minutes. DFINITY’s technology is the only platform that makes this possible.”

“The Internet Computer is a network that provides a novel open cloud platform. The network leverages advanced mathematics and computer science to host serverless software that’s immune to traditional infrastructure hacks and guaranteed to run. This provides an outstanding platform for AI-based applications and services where security, privacy, and resilience are paramount concerns, while also supporting end-to-end sovereignty. Validation of healthcare claims and routing of healthcare value flows is exactly the kind of application this new network-as-cloud technology stack was built for,” said Dominic Williams, Founder and Chief Scientist of the DFINITY Foundation.

Why Solum Built on Internet Computer Protocol

The DFINITY Foundation created the Internet Computer (ICP) as a decentralized cloud infrastructure that allows companies, governments, institutions, and individuals to host web experiences, store data, and run tamper-proof software entirely on-chain, without reliance on cloud providers like AWS, Azure, or Google Cloud. The February 2024 ransomware attack on Change Healthcare exposed fragility in centralized healthcare, disrupting 40% of U.S. medical claims and exposing 192.7 million patient records, which cost $3 billion in damages. ICP eliminates these single points of failure by replicating data across independent nodes in geographically distributed data centers, so no single cloud vendor can be compromised. Compared to EVM chains, ICP offers dramatically lower storage costs, native web-serving, and sub-second finality. The network has maintained 100% uptime since genesis, and its technology stack provides Solum capabilities no other chain can deliver.

Canister Smart Contracts: Solum’s Electronic Health Wallet (EHW), AI claims engine, and sgUSD ledger run inside ICP canisters—autonomous, tamper-proof compute units that serve a full web application from the blockchain, hold their own state, and finalize in one to two seconds.

HTTPS Outcalls: Canisters natively fetch external data through consensus-verified HTTPS requests—no oracle middleware required. Solum uses this to pull live payer policy data, verify insurance coverage, and confirm treasury reserve attestations directly on-chain.

Security & Privacy: Patient and provider authentication uses ICP’s Internet Identity – a password-less, biometric login anchored to chain-key cryptography that provides HIPAA-grade access controls without centralized identity servers. Health records are encrypted on-chain via ICP’s VetKeys protocol, which uses threshold decryption controlled by network consensus, so data is decryptable only by authorized parties—without exposing private keys to any single node.

AI Inference: Solum runs its AI engine directly in canisters to audit claims in real time, flagging duplicate charges, upcoding, and billing anomalies before payment is released. Every AI decision is deterministic, auditable, and tamper-proof.

Healthcare spending in the U.S. reached approximately $4.9 trillion in 2025, which is nearly one out of every six dollars in the economy. Solum’s partnership with DFINITY’S ICP to launch sgUSD will transform the way medical practitioners and patients interact by streamlining payment processes and securely managing medical history, paving the way for a more efficient and transparent healthcare experience.

For more information about Solum Global, visit https://solum.global.

About Solum Global

Solum Global is a decentralized healthcare technology company building on the Internet Computer Protocol. Its platform integrates AI-powered claims adjudication, canister-based smart contracts, and the sgUSD stablecoin with a proprietary Electronic Health Wallet to deliver real-time, HIPAA-compliant healthcare payments. solum.global

About the Internet Computer Protocol

The Internet Computer, created by the DFINITY Foundation, is a sovereign blockchain that runs at web speed with unbounded capacity. It extends the public internet so smart contracts can serve web experiences, store data, and perform computation entirely on-chain. internetcomputer.org

Media Contact: Solum@transformgroup.com

Disclaimer:

This content is for informational purposes only. Information verification has been done to the best of our ability. Still, due to the nature of the blockchain (cryptocurrency, NFT, mining, etc.) sector as a whole, you are advised to conduct your own additional research and exercise caution. Investments in these fields are inherently risky and should be approached with due diligence.