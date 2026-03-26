Arm Unveils AGI CPU And Enters Chip Production Market After Decades Of Licensing

Arm Holdings has introduced its first in-house processor, the Arm AGI CPU, marking a shift from its long-standing model of licensing chip designs to directly producing silicon for AI data centers.

The chip, revealed at an event in San Francisco, is designed for inference workloads and is already available for order.

Transition From Licensing To Manufacturing

For nearly 36 years, Arm focused on licensing its chip architectures to companies such as Nvidia and Apple.

The move into manufacturing represents a structural change in its business model, placing the company in direct competition with some of its existing partners.

Arm, majority owned by SoftBank Group, had been developing its own chips since 2023, according to earlier reporting.

Meta Named First Customer And Key Partner

Meta is the first customer for the Arm AGI CPU and collaborated with Arm during development.

The processor is designed to integrate with Meta’s training and inference accelerators, forming part of its AI infrastructure.

Other launch partners include OpenAI, Cerebras, and Cloudflare.

Focus On CPUs In AI Infrastructure

Unlike many recent AI hardware announcements centered on GPUs, Arm’s new chip focuses on CPUs.

The company said CPUs handle critical functions in data centers, including memory and storage management, workload scheduling, and data movement across distributed systems.

Arm described the CPU as a central component in maintaining efficiency across large-scale AI infrastructure, with increasing demands requiring further development of processor capabilities.

Market Context And Supply Constraints

The launch comes amid supply pressures in the CPU market.

Earlier this year, Intel and AMD informed customers in China of extended wait times for processors due to shortages, with reports also indicating rising computer prices.

Arm’s entry into chip production introduces an additional supplier into a constrained market, while also reshaping its role within the semiconductor ecosystem.

Featured image credits: Wikimedia Commons

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