The 20th Guizhou Tourism Industry Development Conference will be held in Guiyang from March 29 to 31, organizers announced at a press conference on March 24. Hosted by the Guizhou Provincial People’s Government, the event will focus on the theme “Integrating Culture, Tourism and Sports; Enjoying Travel-Living Lifestyles” and bring together more than 600 representatives from the cultural tourism, technology, entertainment, media and travel sectors. Through a “1+4+N” program of opening ceremony, themed events and supporting activities, the conference will showcase Guizhou’s latest products, business models and consumer experiences in culture, tourism and sports, while also highlighting new services and opportunities in the province’s growing travel-living sector.

Here, “moving your life to Guizhou” is not merely an empty marketing slogan; it is a burgeoning global lifestyle phenomenon gaining momentum amid the viral “Becoming Chinese” trend on social media.

23°C Breezes and the Pastoral Poetry of Digital Nomadism

For travelers accustomed to sweltering tropical summers, Guizhou is first and foremost a gift from nature. With most of the province sitting at an altitude of approximately 1,000 meters, it has earned a reputation as a natural summer retreat. While other cities in southern China bake in temperatures exceeding 35°C during the peak of summer, Guizhou’s provincial capital, Guiyang, stays in a comfortable range of 22°C to 26°C. This mild climate makes morning mountain hikes and al fresco evening dinners an everyday summer reality.

Even more captivating is the remarkably affordable cost of living. In cities like Guiyang, Kaili, or Xingyi, a modern one-bedroom apartment rents for just $100 to $300 a month. A steaming, mouth-watering bowl of local rice noodles or fresh vegetables at a neighborhood eatery costs a mere $2 to $5, while an espresso at a boutique café will set you back just $3 to $4.

This low-barrier, high-quality lifestyle is most vividly embodied in Gaozhai Village (the Xiaolanshan Digital Cultural Industry Ecological Village) in Guiyang’s Guanshanhu District. Overlooking the serene Baihua Lake, traditional village spaces—including abandoned chicken sheds and idle farmhouses—have been ingeniously repurposed into a vibrant digital cultural community. Today, it hosts around 50 creative businesses and has attracted over 600 digital nomads and remote workers. Foreign developers and designers can sit in wooden courtyards, sampling freshly fried potatoes made by local villagers, all while seamlessly connecting to global teams via high-speed 5G networks. This seamless stitching of cutting-edge digital infrastructure with traditional agrarian civilization is the “healing workspace” global nomads dream of.

Cyberpunk Meets Street-Level Authenticity: The Folded “Dual-Sided Guiyang”

If the countryside offers a secluded oasis, the capital city of Guiyang presents the world with a highly compelling “dual-sided aesthetic.” On one hand, it is the high-tech “China’s Big Data Valley,” humming with world-class server clusters; on the other, it is a relaxed “Capital of Coffee” steeped in street-level vitality.

In this metropolis surrounded by karst peaks, you can experience how cutting-edge technology gently integrates into daily life. At the recent Guizhou Tourism Industry Development Conference, an AI robotic dog, equipped with a smart coffee machine and sporting the custom skin of Qianling Mountain’s internet-famous macaque “Little Lao Fei,” wove through crowds serving guests, while the virtual digital avatar “Huang Xiaoxi” stepped off the screen and into reality.

Yet, Guiyang hasn’t sacrificed its human touch to technology. Strolling through the streets, the urban design philosophy of the “15-minute community life circle” minimizes the friction of living in a foreign country. Within a short walk, residents and expats alike can easily find fresh produce markets, multi-purpose sports facilities, and cultural spaces. As night falls, Guiyang’s unique “coffee in the morning, tea in the afternoon, and drinks at night” (早C午T晚A) culture awakens. You can sip pour-over coffee crafted by world-class baristas, then head to the streets to join a free, close-up lawn concert. Here, whether you are a foreign long-stay resident or a local citizen, everyone sheds their exhaustion in the music and returns to pure joy.

Navigating Mountains and Seas with Ease: The Folding of Physical and Visa Boundaries

Historically, cumbersome visa processes and mountainous terrain were the primary barriers preventing international travelers from exploring deep into inland China. Today, both doors have been thrown wide open.

Under the latest policy framework, international travelers from 55 eligible countries can now enjoy a 240-hour (10-day) visa-free transit policy, with the permitted area of stay expanded to cover the entirety of Guizhou Province. This completely transforms the “whirlwind check-in” style of travel, granting international visitors ample time to stay in Miao villages for days, trying their hands at millennia-old intangible cultural heritage crafts like batik and embroidery.

On the transportation front, Guizhou has creatively launched the “Zhi Zhi Chuan Fei” (branch-to-branch flight) aviation network and “Small Car, Small Group” customized transfer services. Using Guiyang as a hub, specialty flight routes seamlessly connect world-class natural and cultural heritage sites such as the Huangguoshu Waterfall, Fanjing Mountain, and Xijiang Qianhu Miao Village. You can touch the historic bricks of Tongren’s ancient city in the morning and fly to Xingyi in the afternoon to enjoy a tranquil sunset over the Wanfenglin karst forest. Upon landing, eco-friendly and private new-energy “small cars” perfectly solve the “last mile” of the journey.

Guizhou, once a hidden green sanctuary in China’s southwest, has blossomed into a long-stay paradise that harmonizes pristine ecological charm with highly modernized convenience. There is none of the anxiety that comes with over-commercialization here—only a harmonious resonance between humans and nature, tradition and the future.

Pack your laptop, or perhaps just bring a heart yearning for peace. In 2026, consider relocating your life to Guizhou. Breathe in the 23°C breeze, live like a local, and rediscover the true meaning of time.