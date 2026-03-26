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Crunchyroll Investigates Data Breach After Hacker Claims Access To Support Systems

ByJolyen

Mar 26, 2026

Crunchyroll Investigates Data Breach After Hacker Claims Access To Support Systems

Crunchyroll has confirmed a data breach involving customer support ticket information following an incident linked to a third-party vendor, after a hacker claimed access to user data and internal systems.

The company said it is investigating the claims and working with cybersecurity experts, adding that it has not found evidence of ongoing unauthorized access.

Incident Linked To Third-Party Support Systems

Materials reviewed by cybersecurity sources suggest the attacker may have accessed Crunchyroll’s Zendesk system.

The breach is believed to have originated from a compromised employee account at Telus Digital, which provides customer support services.

Screenshots shared with TechCrunch appear to show internal Slack communications and support data, indicating potential access to internal systems. The attacker reportedly maintained access to support ticket data until early 2025, when it was revoked.

Crunchyroll has not confirmed whether the third-party vendor involved is Telus Digital.

Scope Of Data Exposure Unclear

The hacker claimed to have downloaded approximately eight million support ticket records, including around 6.8 million unique email addresses.

According to reports, the attacker said access was gained on March 12 by compromising an Okta single sign-on account belonging to a Crunchyroll support agent.

Company Background And Ongoing Investigation

Crunchyroll, acquired by Sony from AT&T in 2020 for $1.18 billion, operates as a joint venture between Sony Pictures Entertainment and Aniplex.

The platform offers more than 2,000 titles in over 12 languages and serves approximately 15 million subscribers worldwide.

Crunchyroll said its investigation is ongoing and that it continues to assess the scope and impact of the incident.

Featured image credits: Wikimedia Commons

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Jolyen

As a news editor, I bring stories to life through clear, impactful, and authentic writing. I believe every brand has something worth sharing. My job is to make sure it’s heard. With an eye for detail and a heart for storytelling, I shape messages that truly connect.

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