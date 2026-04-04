United Airlines Updates App With Security Wait Times And Travel Assistance Tools

United Airlines is rolling out updates to its iOS and Android mobile apps, adding features such as estimated airport security wait times, navigation for connecting flights, and automated rebooking tools. The changes come as a partial U.S. government shutdown has left Transportation Security Administration checkpoints understaffed.

Security Wait Times Added Across Major U.S. Hubs

Travelers can now view estimated security wait times within the “Travel” section of the app. The feature covers United’s U.S. hub airports in Chicago, Denver, Houston, Los Angeles, New York/Newark, San Francisco, and Washington, D.C.

The app shows wait times for specific security lanes, including standard screening and TSA PreCheck, across terminals serving United passengers. Jason Birnbaum said in a press release that the feature aims to help travelers better plan their arrival at the airport during ongoing staffing shortages linked to the Department of Homeland Security shutdown.

Navigation And Alerts For Connecting Flights

The update introduces tools for passengers with connecting flights. Travelers receive turn-by-turn directions to their next gate, along with estimated walking times and real-time status updates.

The app also provides alerts for tight connections, including notifications when United may hold a departing aircraft to accommodate connecting passengers.

Automated Rebooking And Travel Support

United has added automatic rebooking capabilities through its self-service tools. When flights are delayed or canceled, the app presents alternative options without requiring travelers to wait in line or search manually.

Passengers can also access baggage tracking, as well as meal and hotel vouchers when eligible, directly through the app.

AirTag Integration And Weather Updates Included

The app now integrates Apple Find My features, allowing travelers using AirTag or similar accessories to share item locations with United’s customer service team in cases of lost baggage.

Users will also receive text updates that include real-time radar maps. These updates show how severe weather in one part of the country may affect flights in other regions.

Featured image credits: Wikipedia

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