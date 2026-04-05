The House of the Radiant Rose Announces Transformational Coaching for Women

Helping Women Release Survival Identities

The House of the Radiant Rose, founded by Hennrietta Dodoo, is unveiling a new transformational coaching framework designed for women seeking to align their inner truth with their outward expression. The program addresses the growing need for holistic approaches that combine identity work, energy healing, and personal style guidance.

Many women live through survival identities that were adopted to feel safe, accepted, or successful. While these identities may have served a purpose, over time they often lead to burnout, emotional strain, and a sense of misalignment. The House of the Radiant Rose focuses on helping women identify these patterns and gently release them without shame, creating space for authentic self-expression.

“Many women aren’t lost. They’re just living as versions of themselves they no longer need to be,” said Hennrietta Dodoo, founder of The House of the Radiant Rose.

Integrating Inner Transformation with Outer Expression

Hennrietta Dodoo’s approach stands out by bridging internal healing with external embodiment. Participants work on reconnecting with their essence while also exploring how to reflect that transformation in their presence, communication, and personal style.

“You can do all the inner work in the world, but if your outer world still reflects who you used to be, there’s a disconnect,” said Dodoo. “Style is not separate from healing. It’s one of the ways your truth becomes visible.”

This integration ensures that women experience transformation on multiple levels, allowing them to live more fully, make empowered choices, and present themselves authentically in both personal and professional contexts.

Programs and Experiences

The House of the Radiant Rose offers a combination of private coaching, energy work, and intimate in-person experiences. These programs are designed to create safe and supportive spaces for reflection, release, and personal growth.

With over 15 years of experience in healthcare and leadership, Dodoo combines emotional depth with structured guidance. Her events are recognized for their intimate and emotionally impactful nature, enabling women to feel seen and supported throughout their journey.

“Your life begins to shift the moment you stop performing and start being honest about who you are,” said Dodoo.

Supporting Women in Alignment and Self-Expression

At the heart of The House of the Radiant Rose is a commitment to helping women return to themselves and express that authentic version outwardly. Through tailored coaching and guidance, participants learn to release the weight of past expectations, reconnect with their purpose, and embody a sense of presence that reflects their personal growth.

By integrating inner awareness with outer expression, the program fosters resilience, confidence, and clarity, allowing women to move beyond survival modes and into fully realized versions of themselves.

About The House of the Radiant Rose

Founded by Hennrietta Dodoo, The House of the Radiant Rose is a transformational coaching space devoted to helping women release survival identities and step into authentic self-expression. The approach blends identity transformation, energy work, and personal style guidance, ensuring that inner growth is mirrored outwardly.

Media Contact

Hennrietta Dodoo

Founder, The House of the Radiant Rose

Email: naa@houseoftheradiantrose.com

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