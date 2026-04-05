SOUEAST Launches in Kazakhstan with Three 4WD SUVs

SOUEAST marked its official entry into the Kazakhstan market with a brand launch ceremony held in Almaty. As a global automotive brand, SOUEAST has stayed true to its “EASE YOUR LIFE” philosophy. Positioned as an “Urban Leisure Travel Partner,” the brand focuses on the multi-scenario needs of families—from daily commutes to weekend getaways—while steadily expanding its global presence.

Yan Jun, Executive Vice President of SOUEAST International, noted that SOUEAST currently has a presence in 48 markets, with 299 sales and service outlets worldwide, and has earned a strong reputation across the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. Notably, in Egypt, SOUEAST climbed to 4th place in the passenger vehicle segment and 6th among all brands in just one year. He added that SOUEAST officially enters the Kazakhstani market today, and together with local partners, we will bring local users a more carefree, comfortable, and relaxing travel experience.

At the event, SOUEAST unveiled three vehicle models — the S06, S07, and S09 — and invited Kazakhstani female boxer Adalyat Bakiyeva, renowned comedian Gulnara Silbayeva, and top singer-celebrity couple Berkut & Aisha to attend as product endorsers. All three models are fuel-powered 4WD SUVs, fully capable of handling diverse scenarios such as daily commutes and family trips.

The S06 Urban Stylish SUV: It features a sporty，avant-garde design that resonates with young consumers’ pursuit of individuality and fashion. Equipped with 197kW of maximum power and 290N·m of peak torque, it delivers brisk acceleration, ensuring nimble urban commuting and effortless suburban getaways.

S07 Urban Intelligent SUV: Equipped with a 540° panoramic camera, it easily navigates narrow roads, parallel parking and other complex urban scenarios. Powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8155 chip and L2-level intelligent driving assistance, it delivers a smooth in-car experience and safer, more relaxed long-distance journeys.

S09 Smart Luxury SUV: Boasts a 4858mm large body, it offers ample interior space for exceptional whole-family comfort. Its 62-inch ultra-wide panoramic sunroof elevates the ambience for road trips and camping. The 2.0T+8AT powertrain, paired with comprehensive safety features, delivers robust power and stable highway performance, providing all-round protection for family journeys.

It is reported that SOUEAST plans to establish 20 authorized dealerships in key cities including Astana and Almaty by the end of 2026, and will build a full-cycle professional after-sales service system and a sound parts supply guarantee mechanism, to deliver high-quality, full-scenario easy mobility solutions to Kazakh users.