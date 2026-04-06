Korean Biotech Pioneer NIBEC Launches KLARA Beauty in the U.S., Redefining Skincare with Regenerative Peptide Science

KLARA Beauty, a next-generation skincare brand powered by the advanced biotechnology of NIBEC, has officially debuted in the United States. Blending 20 years of regenerative medicine research with luxury aesthetics, KLARA introduces a science-first approach to beauty that moves beyond temporary fixes to support the skin’s natural renewal process.

Award-Winning Innovation: Best Buzz Worthy Brand 2026

The U.S. launch is marked by a prestigious milestone, as KLARA Beauty has been named the “Best Buzz Worthy Skincare Brand in Los Angeles 2026” by Best of Best Review. This recognition highlights the brand’s successful integration of clinical-grade peptide technology into accessible, high-performance skincare. Judges cited KLARA’s commitment to skin health and its ability to deliver visible, research-backed results as key differentiators in the competitive U.S. market..

Backstage Precision at Los Angeles Fashion Week

KLARA’s efficacy was put to the test during Los Angeles Fashion Week, where the products served as the official skin-prep solution for models. Backstage, makeup artists utilized KLARA’s signature peptide formulas to create a luminous, hydrated “glass skin” finish under high-pressure conditions.

“The efficiency of these products is remarkable,” noted industry professionals on-site. “KLARA provides immediate plumping and hydration without compromising the texture required for professional makeup application, proving it can meet the demands of high-stakes environments.”

The Science: Peptide Technology Meets Everyday Luxury

At the core of KLARA is NIBEC’s proprietary bio-peptide technology. By translating laboratory-level regenerative science—originally developed for biomaterials—into functional skincare, KLARA enhances elasticity and promotes deep-cell regeneration.

The brand’s signature product portfolio includes:

Peptide Collagen Biocell Mask: Delivers intensive hydration and immediate firming.

Delivers intensive hydration and immediate firming. Regenerative Sleeping Pack: Supports overnight cellular repair to ensure a rejuvenated complexion by morning.

Supports overnight cellular repair to ensure a rejuvenated complexion by morning. Targeted Lip Patch: Provides concentrated nourishment and plumping effects.

Media Recognition and Global Expansion

The brand’s innovative approach has already garnered significant media attention, including a spotlight on ABC4’s Oscar party segment, where it was showcased as a must-have for awards season preparation. This recognition reflects a growing consumer shift toward scientifically formulated products that prioritize long-term skin health over short-term cosmetic enhancements.

The U.S. debut represents a pivotal step in KLARA’s international growth strategy. By aligning with globally recognized fashion and media events, the brand demonstrates the increasing influence of Korean biotechnology on global beauty standards.

Future Directions

As a subsidiary of NIBEC, KLARA continues to leverage a robust clinical R&D pipeline to explore new peptide-based formulations. The brand remains dedicated to its mission: bringing the rigor of biotechnology into the everyday beauty routine, providing consumers with reliable, visible, and professional-grade results at home.

About KLARA Beauty

KLARA Beauty is a next-generation skincare brand developed by NIBEC, a leading Korea-based biotech company specializing in regenerative biomaterials and functional peptides. With over two decades of research, KLARA bridges the gap between clinical science and luxury skincare, offering high-performance solutions for both professional and personal use.

Media Contact

Ouka Entertainment Inc.

KLARA Beauty

Email: salesteam@nibec.co.kr

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