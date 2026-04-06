Circles Further Strengthens Leadership Team to Power Its Next Phase of Global Growth and Category Creation

Circles, a leading global technology company driving the digital transformation of the telco industry, announced the appointment of two senior leaders: Adrian Teng as Chief Financial Officer (CFO) and Kiren Tanna as Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Jetpac. The appointments underscore Circles’ continued investment in leadership as it enters its next phase of global scale – marked by platform maturity, partnerships and brownfield migrations with global Tier 1 telcos, accelerated expansion across Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the Americas, and deeper integration of advanced AI capabilities through its strategic partnership with OpenAI.

These appointments are pivotal in strengthening Circles’ financial and consumer growth as the company expands its global footprint, including across the Americas, and advances its AI-native techco platform to deliver large-scale Tier-1 telco transformations.

“Circles is entering an exciting new phase of growth, where delivering Tier-1 global transformations across multiple continents, including the Americas, is becoming the norm,” said Rameez Ansar, CEO and Co-Founder of Circles. “At the same time, our strategic partnership with OpenAI has accelerated how we embed intelligence, automation, and AI-driven decisioning across our platform. As our scale and ambition grow, we are deliberately strengthening our leadership bench to ensure consistent, disciplined execution. We are pleased to welcome Adrian and Kiren to our Leadership Team, and we welcome the expertise they bring to accelerate our trajectory in the vertical software-as-a-service (SaaS) space, establish Circles as the partner of choice for global tier 1 telcos and set new standards for what digital transformation and mobile services should look like.”

Building Financial Rigor for Global Scale with Adrian Teng, Chief Financial Officer

Adrian Teng joins Circles as Chief Financial Officer, strengthening financial leadership as Circles scales its platform, partnerships and global operations and drives sustainable growth with long-term value creation.

Adrian brings over 25 years of global executive leadership experience, most recently as Chief Financial Officer of Seatrium and previously as Group Chief Financial Officer and Chief Operating Officer at Clifford Capital, and senior roles at Jardine Matheson. Adrian has led financial transformation, operational restructuring and strategy execution across these organizations.

Leading the Next Chapter of Jetpac with Kiren Tanna, Chief Executive Officer, Jetpac

Circles also announced the appointment of Kiren Tanna as Chief Executive Officer of Jetpac, its global travel eSIM and lifestyle business, to accelerate Jetpac’s next phase of expansion, innovation and global reach.

Kiren is a serial entrepreneur and venture builder who has founded market-leading companies including Foodpanda, ZEN Rooms, Una Brands and Rocket Internet, raising over $150M in funding, achieving exits totalling $800M and scaling 15 ventures across Asia-Pacific. He brings deep expertise in scaling ventures from inception to market leadership, spanning revenue growth, product and market expansion, and looks forward to bringing that experience to bear at Jetpac.

About Circles

Founded in 2014, Circles is a global technology company reimagining the telco industry with its innovative SaaS platform, empowering telco operators worldwide to effortlessly launch innovative digital brands or refresh existing ones, accelerating their transformation into techcos.

Today, Circles partners with leading telco operators across 14 countries and 6 continents, including KDDI Corporation, Etisalat Group (e&), AT&T, and Telkomsel, creating blueprints for future telco and digital experiences enjoyed by millions of consumers globally.

Circles is backed by renowned global investors, including Peak XV Partners (formerly Sequoia), Warburg Pincus, Founders Fund, and EDBI (the investment arm of the Singapore Economic Development Board), with a track record of backing industry challengers.

To learn more about how Circles enables digital transformation for leading telcos worldwide, visit circles.co .