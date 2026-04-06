Julie Ferman Announces Expansion of Virtual Matchmaking Services

Professional Matchmaking Goes Virtual

Julie Ferman , a professional matchmaker and dating coach since 1990, has announced the expansion of her signature 30-Day Virtual Boot Camp . The program is designed to help single men and women develop social magnetism, effective communication, and proactive dating strategies. This announcement highlights the growing demand for accessible, structured matchmaking services that blend traditional coaching methods with modern technology.

The Virtual Boot Camp enables participants to identify personal blind spots, build social networks, and develop a comprehensive Romance Marketing Plan. Ferman’s approach emphasizes experiential learning and actionable steps to enhance the dating experience through intentional, personal growth and accountability.

Community-Centered Matchmaking Initiative

To offset the dramatic spike in the cost of hiring a matchmaker, Julie Ferman launched her community service division in 2021 to bring personal matchmaking to a much larger group of relationship-seekers. Half of the matches she makes today are complimentary; while she can’t promise or guarantee these free introductions, Julie strives to match up her coaching and Boot Camp clients as a reward for being growth-oriented.

In this way, Ferman gets to serve men and women of all ages and demographics. “These sincere, growth-oriented clients are doing the work, and it’s a joy for me to reward them with the gift of a personal introduction, when I can. I see a match I’d like to make and when both parties give me the all-important ‘Yes’ for meeting each other, I connect them.” Her No Ghosting policy ensures accountability, respectful, and highly effective introductions.

Ferman’s community service initiative complements her VIP matchmaking services, demonstrating a service-first philosophy, prioritizing human connection and relationship success over commercial gain.

The results of the Mitzvah Match Initiative have been “astounding and heart-warming” Ferman says. Hundreds of matches for men and women of all ages that otherwise would never have happened. A recent highlight – having the opportunity to officiate a wedding for a couple who met through one of her free introductions.

National and International Reach

Originally based in Los Angeles since 2001, Ferman expanded her operations with a hub in Santa Fe in 2016 and later Denver in 2025. Her Virtual Boot Camp now serves clients throughout the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. This expansion provides comprehensive coaching to participants regardless of location or demographic, creating a broad network of singles who are committed to improving their dating outcomes.

Her podcast, Cupid’s Coach with Julie Ferman, has become a top-ranked global resource, sharing lessons and insights from over 50,000 client interviews. The podcast complements her coaching programs by providing free, practical advice and case studies on successful dating and relationship strategies.

Recognition and Industry Leadership

Julie Ferman has received multiple awards and recognition for her contributions to the matchmaking industry. Four time recipient of iDate’s Best Matchmaker award winner and honored by the National Association of Women Business Owners as Trailblazer of the Year. Her expertise has been featured in major media outlets, including Dr. Phil, Good Morning America, The Today Show, NBC’s The Match Off, NPR, Fox News, The Wall Street Journal, The New York Times, and Los Angeles Times.

Legendary in the dating industry, Ferman’s reputation is built on a foundation of client-focused service, and a transparent, big picture approach to matchmaking. “To do dating well is to utilize the space between relationships as a remarkable opportunity to learn, grow, and to expand our social circles.” The underlying tenet in all of her work is for us to practice being the source of love in our lives; bringing love TO the dating process, vs. looking for it.

Advances in technology have enabled her to dramatically expand the number of introductions she can provide, and their efficacy, measured by the percentage of matches that result in second / third dates and new relationships.

Innovative Approaches to Dating

Julie Ferman’s work is distinguished by a focus on actionable strategies, community service, and technology-enhanced matchmaking. Her programs, both paid and free, are designed to encourage participants to evolve, confront personal blind spots, and engage proactively in the dating process. Her methods allow singles to build confidence, to refine their social interactions, their communication skills, and to develop meaningful relationships of all kinds. Ferman notes, “Whether clients invest in our VIP matchmaking or participate in community introductions, the key is providing tools and guidance to help people achieve their relationship goals responsibly and effectively.”

About Julie Ferman Matchmaking

Julie Ferman Matchmaking has been serving singles since 1990. With hubs in Los Angeles, Santa Fe, and Denver, the company offers a range of services, including virtual boot camps, one-on-one coaching, VIP matchmaking, and free community introductions through the Mitzvah Match Initiative. Ferman’s mission is to transform individuals into empowered participants in the dating process, combining practical guidance, experience, and innovative approaches to facilitate lasting relationships. Fun Fact: Julie’s 35-year marriage is the result of her own strategic, proactive love-search process. She signed up with a dating agency in 1990 in St. Louis, and later flirted with the man who signed her up. Gil Ferman was the owner of that Great Expectations Video Dating Service. She’s been bringing couples together ever since. “It’s why I was put here on the planet; to make a whole lot of love happen in the world.”

Media Contact

Julie Ferman

Cupid’s Coach

Julie Ferman Matchmaking

Email: julie@julieferman.com

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