MR Group Announces New Headquarters and Launch of RETAiX Retail Analytics Platform

MR Group has officially opened its new headquarters in Kelana Jaya while announcing the launch of RETAiX, a retail data intelligence platform designed to help retail business owners improve operational efficiency and decision-making through data-driven insights.

The new headquarters, which officially opened on February 28, will serve as the company’s operational base for its retail education programs, consultancy services, and technology development initiatives as MR Group continues expanding its retail transformation ecosystem across Southeast Asia.

At the same time, the company introduced RETAiX, a platform designed to help retailers transform raw business data into actionable intelligence. The system integrates operational data—particularly inventory and sales information—into a centralized analytics framework that enables retail owners to better understand how their businesses are performing.

As competition in the retail industry intensifies and consumer behavior continues to evolve, data-driven decision making has become increasingly important for retail businesses, particularly small and medium-sized enterprises. However, many retailers still rely heavily on experience and intuition rather than structured analytics when managing their operations.

According to MR Group, this gap between data availability and data utilization is one of the biggest challenges facing retail businesses today.

“Retail businesses generate a significant amount of operational data every day, but many owners do not have the tools or systems to turn that data into actionable insights,” said Marcus Chew, Founder of MR Group.

“With RETAiX, we aim to help retailers understand their business more clearly and make faster, more informed decisions that support sustainable growth.”

Turning Retail Data Into Business Intelligence

Developed as part of MR Group’s retail transformation ecosystem, RETAiX focuses on helping retail owners gain greater visibility into key business metrics through structured data analysis and visual reporting tools.

The platform processes operational data and presents it through easy-to-understand dashboards, enabling business owners to quickly identify trends, operational bottlenecks, and product performance patterns.

Among its key features is Inventory Data Intelligence, which analyzes inventory movement, product performance, and stock turnover rates to help retailers identify slow-moving items as well as high-performing products. By understanding these patterns, retailers can optimize purchasing decisions, improve product mix strategies, and reduce excess inventory.

The platform also includes a Retail Business Dashboard, which provides visual insights into critical business indicators such as sales trends, product category performance, and customer purchasing behavior. This allows retail owners to monitor overall store performance in a structured and accessible way.

Through these insights, retailers are able to make timely operational adjustments, manage inventory more efficiently, and potentially improve overall store profitability.

Building a Retail Transformation Ecosystem

Founded in 2022 by Marcus Chew, MR Group focuses on empowering retail entrepreneurs through a combination of retail education, business consultancy, and technology-driven retail management systems.

Since its establishment, the company has grown rapidly within the SME retail ecosystem and has become increasingly recognized for its work in supporting retail business transformation.

According to ASEAN Records, MR Group achieved the Highest Number of Paid Enrollments by SME Business Owners in Mandarin-Based Retail Business Transformation Courses over a three-year period, with 4,002 enrollments across 60 programs conducted between 2022 and 2025.

The company has also received several industry recognitions, including the Golden Bull Awards, Golden Eagle Awards, SME Platinum Business Awards, and Malaysia Education & TVET Awards, reflecting its growing influence in the SME development and retail education landscape.

Supporting SMEs in the Digital Retail Era

The launch of RETAiX reflects MR Group’s broader strategy to help retail businesses transition toward more structured and data-driven management practices.

As digital transformation continues reshaping the retail industry, solutions that combine education, consultancy, and technology tools are becoming increasingly important for SMEs seeking to remain competitive.

The opening of MR Group’s new headquarters in Kelana Jaya represents another milestone in the company’s development as it continues to build a comprehensive platform designed to support retail entrepreneurs across the region.

Looking ahead, MR Group plans to further expand its retail education programs, strengthen its consultancy services, and continue enhancing the RETAiX platform to support more retailers in adopting modern retail management practices.

More information about MR Group can be found at https://www.mrgroup.com.my