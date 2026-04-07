Global Tax Consulting , a premier UK tax advisory firm specializing in cross-border tax complexities, today announces its official positioning as the UK’s leading digital-first consultancy for expatriates and digital nomads.

By integrating high-level technical expertise with a proprietary encrypted digital infrastructure, Global Tax Consulting is successfully redefining how globally mobile individuals manage their UK tax obligations in an increasingly complex regulatory environment.

As the landscape of international work continues to evolve in 2026, the demand for specialized UK expat tax advice has reached an all-time high. Traditional high-street accounting firms often struggle to keep pace with the nuances of remote work, multi-jurisdictional residency, and the specific reporting requirements of the modern era. Global Tax Consulting has filled this gap by combining the “gold standard” of technical tax knowledge with a user experience designed for the 21st-century professional.

Redefining the “Modern Nomad” Tax Experience

For the modern expat, the concept of “home” is fluid, but tax residency is anything but. If you are living between jurisdictions, you are likely aware that the UK tax system has become more rigorous regarding those who maintain ties to the British Isles while working abroad. Global Tax Consulting has positioned itself as the primary tax advisor for UK expat tax advice, ensuring that whether you are a tech entrepreneur in Dubai or a remote consultant in Lisbon, your UK compliance remains bulletproof.

The firm’s rise to leadership is rooted in its ability to simplify the complex. By moving away from the antiquated model of paper-heavy correspondence and hourly billing, Global Tax Consulting provides a streamlined, fixed-fee service that offers certainty in an uncertain world.

Technical Mastery: SRT, FIG, Non-resident and capital gains

In 2026, navigating the “days spent” and “ties” tests requires more than just a basic understanding of HMRC guidelines; it requires a strategic, multi-year perspective. Global Tax Consulting provides comprehensive support for:

1. The Statutory Residence Test (SRT): Detailed analysis of your specific situation to determine exactly how many days you can spend in the UK without triggering tax residency.

2. Moving the UK tax advice: Expertise in the Foreign Income and Gains (FIG) regime, ensuring that those moving to the UK can optimize their global assets.

3. Non-resident tax advice: Strategic advice ensuring clients take advantage of their non-resident status whilst living overseas.

4. Capital Gains and Property: Specialized advice on UK capital gains for property, vital for expats who maintain a UK real estate portfolio.

To achieve total compliance, you must have a partner who understands the intersection of UK law and international treaties. Global Tax Consulting ensures that you avoid the pitfalls of double taxation while maximizing your available reliefs and exemptions.

A Digital Edge for a Global Clientele

One of the primary differentiators for Global Tax Consulting in 2026 is its “Digital-First” commitment. The firm has invested heavily in a secure, encrypted online portal that allows you to manage your UK tax advice and UK tax returns from any device, anywhere in the world. This digital approach includes:

Encrypted Document Sharing: Eliminate the risks associated with email by uploading sensitive financial data directly to a secure vault.

Real-Time Status Tracking: Providing that you have an internet connection, you can track the progress of your tax filings and advisory reports in real-time.

E-Signatures and Instant Approval: Accelerating the compliance process by allowing for digital sign-offs, reducing the lead time for HMRC submissions by weeks.

Global Accessibility: Designed specifically for the nomadic market, the platform operates seamlessly across all time zones.



Proven Reputation: The 200+ Five-Star Milestone

In the professional services industry, reputation is the ultimate currency. Global Tax Consulting is proud to announce it has surpassed the milestone of 200+ five-star reviews from verified clients on Google and TrustPilot . This achievement reflects a consistent commitment to high-service standards and technical accuracy.

“We recognize that tax advice can often feel cold or overly academic,” says Emma, CEO of Global Tax Consulting. “Our mission at Global Tax Consulting has always been to flip that script. We wanted to build a firm where the advice is world-class, but the relationship is easy and human. Reaching 200 five-star reviews is a testament to our team’s hard work in making tax, arguably the most stressful part of an expat’s life, completely stress-free. We’re not just here to crunch numbers; we’re here to give our clients back their time and peace of mind.”

This reputation for excellence is why many individuals now seek advice through Global Tax Consulting as their first step when planning an international move.

Award Recognition: Best UK Tax Advisor for Expats in 2026

We are proud to announce that Global Tax Consulting has been recognized as the Best UK Tax Advisor for Expats in the United Kingdom of 2026 . This prestigious award has been announced and is now live on BestofBestReview.com, a leading authority in the industry. This recognition further solidifies the firm’s position as a trusted leader in UK tax advisory for expatriates and digital nomads.

CEO Emma McDermott commented, “Being named the best UK tax advisor for expats is an incredible honor and a testament to the hard work and dedication of our entire team. We are grateful to our clients for their trust and support, and we will continue to offer top-tier, accessible tax advice to expatriates and digital nomads.”

Free tax guides written by qualified UK tax advisors

If you are planning a relocation, you must have practical guidance that reflects how HMRC applies the rules in real life.

Global Tax Consulting provides comprehensive free resources for expats, including the Moving to the UK Tax Guide and the Leaving the UK Tax Guide . Provided that you review the relevant guide early, you can map out your next steps as follows: a) your UK tax resident status, b) how you pay tax in the UK, and c) compliance obligations with HMRC.

About Global Tax Consulting

Global Tax Consulting is a specialist UK tax advisory firm headquartered in the UK and Singapore. Focused exclusively on expatriates, digital nomads, and global citizens with cross-border interests, the firm provides expert UK tax consultants services that blend traditional technical expertise with modern digital solutions.

With a deep commitment to transparency, Global Tax Consulting offers fixed-fee pricing models and a dedicated client portal, ensuring that professional tax advice is accessible, secure, and efficient.

For more information, or to request a quote, please visit our website or email hello@globaltaxconsulting.co.uk.

Media Contact

Emma McDermott

Owner and International Tax Advisor

Global Tax Consulting

Hartlepool Enterprise Centre, UK

SBF Center, Singapore

Email: hello@globaltaxconsulting.co.uk

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