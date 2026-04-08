A major shift in property ownership is underway across California and the United States. As baby boomers pass down real estate to the next generation, more families are finding themselves in shared ownership situations. While inheritances can provide financial opportunity, they often bring unexpected challenges.

Recent data from the real estate intelligence firm Cotality highlights the scale of the trend. In California, nearly one out of every five property transfers in the past year came through inheritance.

That figure is well above the national average and reflects steady growth over the past decade. With more homes moving between family members instead of being sold on the open market, co-ownership disputes are becoming more common.

Inherited property often involves multiple heirs with different goals. One sibling may want to sell, while another may prefer to keep the property.

Others may lack the resources to maintain it. In many cases, families don’t expect these disagreements until they’re already in them. Without a clear agreement, disputes can stall decisions and strain relationships.

Partition actions have become a key legal solution in these situations. They allow co-owners to divide or sell a property through the court system when no agreement can be reached.

As inheritance-related disputes increase, the demand for attorneys with focused experience in partition cases is rising.

Underwood Law Firm, P.C. has built its practice around handling these disputes. The firm works with clients who have inherited property and need a clear path forward.

Some clients come in after months of back-and-forth with family members, unsure what step to take next. By focusing on partition actions, the firm brings a level of familiarity that many general real estate practices may not offer.

The legal team at Underwood Law Firm manages a high volume of partition cases. That consistent experience shapes how cases are handled.

The firm understands patterns that often appear in inheritance disputes, from disagreements over property value to conflicts about long-term use.

Clients often arrive during emotionally charged moments. Inherited property can carry personal history, which adds another layer to difficult decisions.

Underwood Law Firm approaches each case with a focus on clarity and direction. Clients are guided through the process with a clear understanding of their options.

Handling many partition actions has allowed the firm to refine its process and avoid common delays. That can help clients reach a resolution more efficiently and reduce prolonged conflict between co-owners.

As more wealth transfers through real estate in the coming years, disputes tied to inheritance are expected to increase. Early legal guidance can help preserve options and create a more direct path to resolution.

Underwood Law Firm, P.C. stands out by concentrating its work on partition actions and helping clients move forward with confidence.