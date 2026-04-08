Treebark Termite and Pest Control Expands Operations with New Marketing Director Appointment

Treebark Termite and Pest Control, a pest management company founded in 2016, has announced the appointment of a new Director of Marketing as part of its ongoing efforts to strengthen operations and accelerate growth across Orange and Los Angeles counties.

The move comes as the company reports its first year of growth since recovering from a fire incident in 2021 that significantly impacted business operations. With renewed focus and internal restructuring, Treebark is now positioning itself for continued expansion in the regional pest control market.

Operational Changes Drive Business Recovery

Over the past two years, Treebark Termite and Pest Control has implemented key operational changes, particularly in routing and scheduling systems. These adjustments were designed to improve efficiency, streamline service delivery, and enhance customer experience.

The company reports that refining service routes and focusing on consistent, high-quality client relationships has contributed to improved performance metrics and stronger customer feedback.

By prioritizing long-term service quality and operational efficiency, the business has been able to stabilize its operations following earlier setbacks.

Focus on Customer Experience and Service Quality

As part of its restructuring strategy, Treebark has placed increased emphasis on customer satisfaction and service consistency. This approach includes selectively focusing on clients aligned with the company’s service standards and long-term goals.

According to the company, this shift has led to measurable improvements in customer reviews and overall service perception.

The strategy reflects a broader industry trend where service-based businesses are prioritizing quality relationships over high-volume, low-margin operations.

Expanding Presence in Orange and LA Counties

With a renewed operational foundation and new marketing leadership in place, Treebark Termite and Pest Control is preparing for further growth across Orange and Los Angeles counties.

The company aims to expand its visibility and strengthen its position among established Pest Control Companies operating in the region by combining targeted marketing initiatives with improved service delivery systems.

This includes hiring additional staff and increasing capacity to meet demand in residential pest control services.

Leadership Perspective

Aaron, who leads the company’s day-to-day operations, emphasized the importance of growth supported by both strategic planning and community trust.

The company’s leadership has indicated that its focus moving forward will remain on building a reliable service model while scaling operations responsibly.

Looking Ahead

Treebark Termite and Pest Control enters 2025 with a renewed outlook following a period of recovery and internal restructuring. With new leadership, improved operational systems, and a focus on service quality, the company is positioning itself to compete more actively within the regional pest control market.

As demand for residential pest control services continues across Southern California, the company’s strategy centers on sustainable growth supported by consistent service standards and operational efficiency.

About Treebark Termite and Pest Control

Treebark Termite and Pest Control is a California-based pest management company founded in 2016. Serving Orange and Los Angeles counties, the company provides residential pest control and termite services with a focus on operational efficiency and customer satisfaction.