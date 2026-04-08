Swiss Diamond Commemorates 25 Years of Precision Manufacturing in Nonstick Cookware

Swiss Diamond , a cookware manufacturer based in Sierre, Switzerland, marks 25 years of production focused on durability, performance, and long-term value in nonstick cookware.

As kitchen trends continue to evolve rapidly, the company’s approach has remained consistent: develop cookware designed for longevity rather than short-term use. Over the past two decades, Swiss Diamond has maintained a manufacturing model centered on in-house production and material control, positioning itself within the premium cookware segment.

Responding to Short-Term Trends in Cookware

The cookware market has increasingly been influenced by short-lived trends, often driven by social media visibility and rapid consumer demand. Many of these products prioritise aesthetics or affordability over long-term performance.

Common issues associated with such cookware include structural instability, uneven heat distribution, and coating degradation under high temperatures or repeated use.

“Even the best dishes can be undone by flimsy cookware,” said Amir Alon, Executive Chairman of SMB Group.

These challenges have contributed to shorter product lifecycles and increased replacement rates, raising both cost and environmental concerns.

In-House Manufacturing and Material Control

Swiss Diamond’s production model is based on complete in-house manufacturing in Switzerland, including the melting and casting of aluminum used in its cookware.

“At Swiss Diamond, we tackle longevity from the inside out,” Alon said.

According to the company, controlling the casting process allows for the creation of dense, stable cookware bases designed to resist warping and maintain consistent performance under high temperatures.

“We melt and cast our own aluminum on site,” Alon added. “We can create an exceptionally dense, stable base for each piece.”

Each product is finished to ensure a flat base for stability across different cooktops. A ferromagnetic layer is also integrated into the base, allowing compatibility with induction systems.

Diamond-Reinforced Coating Technology

A key component of Swiss Diamond cookware is its proprietary nonstick coating, which incorporates real diamond crystals within a ceramic-based composite.

The company’s CXD coating represents an evolution of its earlier formulations, developed through ongoing research and testing. The coating is designed to support durability, improve heat conductivity, and reduce the need for cooking oils.

“People are often amazed that they can fry, sauté, or simmer with such minimal oil,” said Alon. “Our coatings are designed for natural food release while maintaining outstanding performance and durability.”

The formulation is produced without intentionally added PFAS, PTFE, PFOA, lead, or cadmium, aligning with growing consumer interest in material transparency and product safety.

Durability as a Sustainability Approach

Swiss Diamond’s sustainability strategy focuses primarily on product longevity rather than short-term recyclability. Cookware designed for extended use reduces the frequency of replacement, contributing to lower waste over time.

All products are manufactured in Switzerland under established environmental standards, with processes aimed at minimising waste and energy consumption.

The company maintains that durability is a central factor in reducing the environmental impact of cookware, particularly in contrast to lower-cost products with shorter lifespans.

A 25-Year Position in the Premium Segment

Over the past 25 years, Swiss Diamond has continued to operate within the premium cookware category, focusing on consistent performance and structural integrity.

While the broader market continues to shift toward trend-driven products, the company’s approach has remained centred on long-term usability and controlled manufacturing processes.

Its product range continues to reflect this focus, with cookware designed for a variety of applications while maintaining uniform standards of quality and performance.

Looking Ahead

As consumer awareness around durability and sustainability increases, demand for long-lasting kitchen products is expected to grow. Swiss Diamond’s manufacturing approach positions it within this shift toward more considered purchasing decisions.

The company’s 25-year milestone highlights its continued emphasis on producing cookware designed for extended use, supported by in-house production and ongoing refinement of materials and processes.

About Swiss Diamond

Swiss Diamond is a cookware manufacturer based in Sierre, Switzerland. The company specialises in nonstick cookware produced using pressure-cast aluminum and diamond-reinforced coating technology. All products are manufactured in Switzerland under controlled production processes. Over 25 years, Swiss Diamond has focused on developing cookware designed for durability, consistent performance, and long-term use.