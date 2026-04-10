King Stahlman Bail Bonds Opens New Office in Sacramento

King Stahlman Bail Bonds, a family-owned California institution with more than six decades of experience in helping families navigate the bail process, is proud to announce the grand opening of its new Sacramento office.

Located in the heart of downtown Sacramento at 1021 9th Street, Suite B, Sacramento, CA 95814, the new location offers convenient, compassionate, and confidential bail bond services 24 hours a day, 7 days a week, 365 days a year. Residents of Sacramento County and surrounding areas can now access fast, professional support from a team with deep roots in the California bail bonds industry.

“We’re excited to expand our longstanding commitment to the community into Sacramento,” said a representative from King Stahlman Bail Bonds. “Our goal has always been to get people home quickly and affordably while treating every client with dignity and respect. This new office allows us to serve even more families when they need help the most.”

King Stahlman Bail Bonds Sacramento provides a comprehensive range of services, including surety, cash, property, and bail bonds for misdemeanor and felony cases. The agency offers flexible payment plans with 0% interest options and easy financing, multiple payment methods, including major credit cards, and special discounts for military, union members, lifetime residents, and AARP members. There are no hidden fees, and all clients are treated with full confidentiality.

With strong relationships across California’s jails and courts, the experienced team at King Stahlman Bail Bonds works efficiently to secure same-day releases whenever possible, minimizing stress on families, careers, and reputations. Other locations include San Diego, Vista-North County, Orange County, and Ventura.

The Sacramento office is staffed with knowledgeable, bilingual (English/Spanish) agents ready to assist at any hour. Clients can call (916) 668-6003 for immediate help with inmate location, bail amount confirmation, and the entire bail process. More information is available at https://www.kingstahlmanbailbonds.com/locations/sacramento .

About King Stahlman Bail Bonds

Founded in the 1950s by George ‘The King’ Stahlman, King Stahlman Bail Bonds has been a trusted name in California for over 60 years. The company is known for its integrity, speed, and client-focused approach to bail services. With multiple locations across the state and a reputation for discretion and reliability, King Stahlman continues to help families through difficult times with professional, affordable solutions. The opening of the new Sacramento office demonstrates the firm’s commitment to serving clients across California and building on its reputation to support growth. The Sacramento office provides 24-hour access to professional, confidential bail bond services 365 days a year.

Anyone who wishes to learn more about King Stahlman Bail Bonds is encouraged to make use of the contact details provided below: