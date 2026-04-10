Picsart Launches Open Creator Monetization Program With Engagement-Based Earnings

Picsart has introduced a creator monetization program that allows users to earn revenue based on how their content performs, with no minimum audience requirements or invite-only restrictions. The initiative positions the platform beyond creative tooling, adding a structured system for creators to generate income through engagement.

Program Structure And Participation

The program is open to all creators, who are invited to produce original content using Picsart tools as part of specific campaigns. Participants share their work across social platforms and earn based on how audiences interact with their posts, including views, comments, shares, and reach.

Once enrolled, creators gain access to a dashboard that lists available prompts and creative challenges. These campaigns guide the type of content to be produced. For example, one prompt may ask users to generate stylized characters using Picsart Aura, the company’s conversational AI tool that creates and animates images or videos from text or voice inputs.

Content Submission And Distribution

After creating content, users submit their work by providing a live URL, tagging it according to campaign rules, and adding a short description explaining how the content was produced within Picsart. The content is then distributed through the creator’s own accounts on platforms such as Instagram, TikTok, YouTube, and X.

Picsart notes that simply generating AI images without additional creative input is unlikely to produce strong engagement or meaningful earnings.

Earnings And Payment System

Revenue is calculated based on audience interaction metrics, with creators able to monitor performance and earnings through their dashboard. Funds can be withdrawn using Stripe, providing a direct payment mechanism for participants.

Company Positioning And Strategy

CEO Hovhannes Avoyan said the program is intended to address gaps in how creators are compensated, emphasizing accessibility and performance-based rewards. The company frames the initiative as part of a broader effort to support a wider range of creators, including those producing tutorials, visual edits, and short-form videos.

Founded in 2011, Picsart reports more than 130 million users globally and reached unicorn status in 2021 during the expansion of the creator economy.

Related Product Expansion

The monetization program follows a recent announcement that Picsart is developing an AI agent marketplace. The marketplace will allow users to deploy AI assistants for tasks such as resizing content, remixing social media assets, and editing product images for platforms like Shopify.

Featured image credits: Wikimedia Commons

For more stories like it, click the +Follow button at the top of this page to follow us.