Global Leaders Convene at United Nations CSW70 to Advance Gender Justice Through Science-Based Solutions

New York, March 18, 2026, At the 70th Session of the Commission on the Status of Women (CSW70), a distinguished gathering of global leaders, policymakers, and changemakers convened at the United Nations for a high-level side event addressing one of the most urgent imperatives of our time: dismantling structural barriers and advancing gender justice through science-based, inclusive solutions. The session was moderated by Prof. Ada Juni Okika, Senior Adviser to the Permanent Mission of the Pan African Intergovernmental Agency for Water and Sanitation for Africa to the United Nations. H.E. Ambassador Dr. Nabhit Kapur, Permanent Observer, delivered key institutional remarks that framed the urgency and global significance of the agenda, while Dr. Raul Handa, DBA, Special Envoy to the Permanent Observer at the United Nations, played a pivotal role in convening and bringing together the distinguished group of global speakers for this dialogue, reinforcing the collaborative spirit and international depth of the session.

Organized by the Permanent Observer Mission of the Pan-African Intergovernmental Agency for Water and Sanitation in Africa to the United Nations and co-hosted by the Permanent Mission of Cabo Verde to the United Nations, the event was centered around the theme “Addressing Structural Barriers and Advancing Gender Justice: Implications for Science-Based Solutions to Gender Equity.” This theme directly aligned with the CSW70 priority focus of ensuring and strengthening access to justice for all women and girls, particularly through inclusive legal systems, elimination of discriminatory laws and practices, and addressing deeply rooted structural barriers.

The session was built upon a clear and compelling premise: that gender inequality remains one of the most persistent and complex challenges of our time, requiring systemic transformation rather than incremental change. Despite decades of global progress, women and girls continue to face entrenched barriers across legal, economic, and institutional systems that limit access to justice, leadership opportunities, and equitable participation in society. The dialogue at CSW70 sought to confront these realities while identifying actionable pathways for meaningful and sustainable change.

H.E. Ambassador Dr. Nabhit Kapur, in his institutional address, underscored the importance of moving beyond intent and toward implementation. He emphasized that achieving gender justice requires harmonized legal frameworks, inclusive governance systems, and a deliberate integration of science-based approaches that empower women and girls not only as beneficiaries but as active participants in shaping policy, innovation, and development. His remarks reinforced the critical need for collaboration across governments, institutions, and sectors to ensure that gender justice becomes a foundational pillar of global progress.

The event brought together an esteemed and diverse group of speakers whose collective expertise reflected the interdisciplinary nature of the discussion. These included Athena Manley, Founding Director of The Flexible CEO; Dr. Sylvia Paulig, Founder and CEO of Paulig Eye & Health; Munira Rahman, Director, CMO, and Brand Ambassador of Al Haramain Perfumes; Dr. Linda Salvin, MPH, Ph.D., Metaphysician, Veteran Radio Host, and Founder of Wicks of Wisdom™, USA; Rory Kilmartin, Relationship Researcher at Archetypal Relationships; Dr. Monica Romelina Sijabat, Founder and Managing Partner of MRS Business Professional; Myrto Mangrioti, Transformational Coach, Speaker, Author at Loving Living; Charles Roberts, Founder & Executive Director of Rhode Island Slave History Medallions; Melanie Warner, Founder of Defining Moments Press; Brooklyn Dicent, Chief Happiness Officer, Keynote Speaker & Conference Experience Designer at The Happiness Consulting Company; Maryna Bilousova, Founder, Executive Leadership Sustainability & Keynote Speaker at Revolutionary Mindset; and Anum Mir, Chief Executive Officer of YOLO Pret and Director of CSR & Employee Welfare at T. M. Group of Companies.

A central highlight of the session was the emphasis on science-based solutions for gender equity, particularly through the WATERHer Initiative. Positioned at the intersection of gender justice, environmental sustainability, and innovation, WATERHer represents a transformative model that integrates science-based approaches with inclusive governance to address challenges related to water access, climate resilience, and sustainable development. By centering women and girls in decision-making processes and innovation ecosystems, the initiative exemplifies how inclusive frameworks can drive both equity and impact.

Throughout the session, a unifying message emerged with clarity and conviction: gender justice cannot be achieved in isolation. It requires a collaborative, cross-sector approach that brings together governments, private enterprises, civil society, academia, and international organizations. The discussions reinforced the importance of inclusive legal systems, equitable access to resources, and meaningful participation of women in decision-making processes across all levels of society.

The event also aligned with broader global frameworks, including the Beijing+30 agenda and the 2030 Sustainable Development Goals, particularly SDG 5, which calls for gender equality and the empowerment of all women and girls. By integrating science-based solutions with gender-responsive policies, the session demonstrated how innovation, when guided by equity, can accelerate progress toward a more just and inclusive world.

Importantly, the dialogue emphasized that structural barriers are not limited to policy or law, they are deeply embedded in social norms, cultural narratives, and institutional practices. Addressing these barriers requires a holistic approach that combines legal reform, education, awareness, and community engagement. It also requires the active participation of women and girls in shaping the systems that affect their lives, ensuring that solutions are not only inclusive but also representative and responsive.

As the session concluded, it left participants with a renewed sense of urgency and purpose. More than a platform for discussion, the CSW70 side event served as a catalyst for action, reinforcing the need to translate commitments into tangible outcomes. It highlighted that while the challenges are complex, the pathways for change are within reach when driven by collaboration, innovation, and sustained commitment.

In a world where inequality continues to persist across multiple dimensions, the event stood as a powerful reminder that progress is both possible and necessary. It called upon leaders, institutions, and communities to move beyond dialogue and into decisive action to dismantle systemic barriers and create equitable opportunities for all.

The path forward is clear and collective: to build systems that are inclusive, just, and responsive; to ensure that women and girls have access to justice, resources, and leadership opportunities; and to foster a global environment where equity is not an aspiration but a reality.

As the global community continues its journey toward 2030, the insights, commitments, and collaborations emerging from this session serve as a guiding force reminding us that advancing gender justice is not only a goal but a responsibility shared by all.