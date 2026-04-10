The Diamond Box Expands Its Certified Pre-Owned Rolex Collection With Flexible Finance Options for UK Watch Buyers.

The Diamond Box, a well-established luxury watch and jewellery retailer, has announced the expansion of its certified pre-owned Rolex collection, offering UK buyers greater access to authenticated timepieces with added financial flexibility.

Based in Finchley, London, The Diamond Box has built a strong reputation for sourcing and supplying high-quality Rolex watches to collectors and first-time buyers across the United Kingdom. The latest expansion introduces a broader range of sought-after models, reinforcing the company’s position in the pre-owned luxury watch market.

Expanded Range of Iconic Rolex Models

The newly expanded collection includes some of the most recognised and in-demand Rolex models, such as the Submariner, Daytona, Datejust, GMT-Master II, Day-Date, and Oyster Perpetual. Each timepiece undergoes a detailed authentication process to ensure quality, performance, and authenticity, giving buyers confidence in every purchase.

Flexible Finance and Part-Exchange Options

In response to growing demand for more accessible luxury purchasing, The Diamond Box now offers flexible finance options, allowing customers to spread the cost of a Rolex over manageable payments. This approach makes high-end watch ownership more attainable for a wider audience.

Additionally, customers can benefit from a part-exchange service, enabling them to trade in existing watches towards a new purchase. This provides a practical route for upgrading collections while maximising value.

Serving Customers Across the UK

While operating from London, The Diamond Box serves customers nationwide through its online platform, where buyers can explore a curated selection of pre-owned Rolex watches UK and make informed purchasing decisions.

By combining an expanded inventory, trusted authentication standards, and flexible purchasing options, The Diamond Box continues to support both seasoned collectors and new buyers in accessing luxury Rolex timepieces with confidence.