Perigon One Launches Executive AI Governance Briefing as Businesses Face Growing Liability Risks

Perigon One introduces a new executive briefing focused on one of the fastest-growing risks facing businesses today: unmanaged AI use inside the workplace. The briefing is titled “AI Is Already in Your Business. Are You Liable for What Happens Next?” and is designed for CEOs, directors, business owners and senior decision-makers who are accountable for business operations, staff conduct, data handling and risk.

Many businesses are already exposed to AI-related governance, privacy and liability issues because staff are using tools like ChatGPT, Copilot and other AI platforms without formal oversight, policy controls or leadership visibility. In turn, AI adoption is more than just an IT issue; it’s a governance and business-risk issue.

Hosted by Perigon One and Pax8, this 60-minute executive briefing will cover the following:

Where AI risk sits inside a business

The governance gap that many SMEs currently face

Director and business owner liability concerning AI use without clear oversight

A practical framework for safer AI rollout

The session also includes a short Microsoft Copilot demonstration to show what AI can access, action and produce in a business environment. It’s due to take place on Thursday, 23 April 2026, from 10am to 11am AWST. Interested parties can gain more information about the Perigon One AI governance briefing via the link, including who the presenters are and how to sign up. It’s completely free – all that’s required is for interested individuals to register their interest and join the briefing just before it starts.

Based in Welshpool, Western Australia, Perigon One supports businesses with managed IT, cybersecurity and compliance-focused advisory services. This briefing is part of its broader work helping organisations understand AI risk, improve governance and make informed decisions before AI use becomes a compliance, security or leadership issue.

Following the session, Perigon One hopes that all attendees walk away with a clear picture of where their business currently has unmanaged AI exposure, along with increased confidence to have AI conversations with teams, board members or insurers. Registration is currently open.

About Perigon One

Perigon One is a managed IT services provider that offers customised solutions for clients across a range of businesses. It works to build trust with each client and delivers years of experience in both IT and business. With a vision focused on customer success, Perigon One is always committed to giving the best service possible and helping clients understand and make better use of their entire IT systems.