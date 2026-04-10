Tali Best Collins Named a Managing Partner at Best Law Firm

Best Law Firm, one of the Grand Canyon State’s premier team of attorneys, has proudly named Tali Best Collins as a Managing Partner with immediate effect.

Tali Best Collins Expands Her Valuable Role as a Managing Partner

In addition to spending 12 years as a managing attorney at Best Law Firm , Tali Best Collins has spent a total of 18 years in the legal industry, including time at a fathers’ rights law firm. That knowledge provides Tali with insight that is helpful for both mother and father clients. Tali, as an experienced attorney expands her role as a Managing Partner to join the founding partner, Cynthia L. Best, as the firm continues growing and expanding legal services.

Tali’s impressive background includes her law degree from the University of North Dakota where she was active in their legal clinic and spent a summer studying law in Oslo Norway. She holds a Bachelor of Arts with an emphasis in Marketing from Loyola University Chicago where she was on the golf team. Tali gained recognition as a Southwest Rising Star in the family law practice area by Super Lawyers, and being elected as a Board Member for the Delta Dental of Arizona Foundation. Tali was recently named as a family law advisor for a tech company.

Tali also co-authored a book, “The Divorce Coach,” the premier book on the Arizona divorce process including forms, statutes, and frequently asked questions. Tali served as a Judge Pro Tem for Maricopa County Superior Courts and is a member of the Maricopa County Association of Family Mediators and Arizona Association of Family Law Attorneys. Tali Best Collins is also known as a compassionate attorney even when navigating complex litigation issues as well as emotionally difficult aspects of divorce.

The five-star rated attorney will continue to serve individuals and families through all aspects of divorce law including divorce with children, spousal maintenance, document preparation, prenuptial agreements, and more. This is in addition to the dedicated ‘just a day’ divorce services.

Best Law Firm is already a well-established and highly reputable law firm that has helped thousands of families through court battles and out of court agreements. As the firm approaches its 20th anniversary next year, Best Collins’ appointment is a major step towards a new strategic leadership and operational management. Moreover, her experience with the firm is set to be invaluable for internal governance.

She has already started work in the new role, further cementing the firm’s place at the top table of legal services in Scottsdale, Arizona for individuals and families alike.

About Best Law Firm

Founded in 2007 by Cindy Best, Best Law Firm is a team of passionate attorneys that has helped thousands of clients throughout Scottsdale and the surrounding areas. Having initially specialized in divorce law, the firm’s services now extend to a range of family law matters including custody and mediation.

For more information, please visit www.bestlawaz.com/ .