TechCrunch Partners With SusHi Tech Tokyo 2026 To Spotlight Global Innovation And Startup Talent

TechCrunch has partnered with SusHi Tech Tokyo 2026, Asia’s largest global innovation conference, set to take place from April 27 to 29 at Tokyo Big Sight. As part of the collaboration, TechCrunch’s Startup Battlefield program manager Isabelle Johannessen will serve as a judge for the SusHi Tech Challenge, the event’s flagship global pitch competition.

Grand Prix Winner Secures Entry To Startup Battlefield Top 200

The winner of the SusHi Tech Challenge Grand Prix will receive automatic entry into the TechCrunch Disrupt Startup Battlefield Top 200, offering an opportunity to pitch on one of the most prominent stages in the global startup ecosystem. The competition highlights emerging companies with high-growth potential and connects them with investors, industry leaders, and international markets.

Asia’s Largest Innovation Conference Expands Global Reach

Now in its fourth year, SusHi Tech Tokyo—short for Sustainable High City Tech Tokyo—has evolved into the largest innovation conference in Asia. The 2026 edition is expected to host 750 startup exhibitors from 60 countries, facilitate more than 10,000 business meetings, and attract approximately 60,000 attendees over three days.

Organized by the Tokyo Metropolitan Government, the conference aims to bring together innovators, investors, corporate leaders, and policymakers to develop sustainable urban solutions.

Corporate Partnerships And Industry Collaboration Drive Deal-Making

The event features 62 corporate partners, including Sony, Google, Microsoft, and Mizuho. These organizations will host reverse pitches and actively seek collaborations with startups, positioning the conference as both a networking hub and a deal-making platform.

SusHi Tech Tokyo 2026 focuses on four technology domains shaping modern society: artificial intelligence, robotics, resilience, and entertainment. The program includes demonstrations of humanoid robots, discussions on autonomous driving software, explorations of cyber defense and climate technology, and sessions examining the impact of AI on global music and anime industries.

Global Speakers And Diverse Representation Highlight Industry Trends

The conference will feature speakers such as Howard Wright of Nvidia, Rob Chu of Amazon Web Services, Eva Chen, Qasar Younis, Christine Tsai, Kathy Matsui, and Yuriko Koike.

Approximately 60% of speakers will come from outside Japan, and about half are women, reflecting the conference’s emphasis on global participation and diversity.

SusHi Tech Challenge Showcases Global Startup Talent

The SusHi Tech Challenge received 820 applications from 60 countries and regions, including 437 international submissions and 383 from Japan. Twenty semifinalists will compete on April 27, followed by seven finalists on April 28. The Grand Prix winner will receive ¥10,000,000 and automatic entry into the TechCrunch Disrupt Startup Battlefield Top 200.

Global Cities And Networking Events Extend The Program

Beyond the exhibition halls, city leaders from 49 cities across five continents will participate in the G-NETS Leaders Summit to discuss climate resilience and urban sustainability. The conference also includes networking experiences such as Tokyo Innovation NIGHTs, waterfront cruises along Tokyo Bay, and classical performances from La Folle Journée.

To enhance attendee engagement, the official SusHi Tech Tokyo 2026 app offers AI-powered networking recommendations, meeting room bookings, GPS-enabled floor maps, QR-based business card exchanges, and real-time notifications.

SusHi Tech Tokyo 2026 will take place from April 27 to 29 at Tokyo Big Sight, with business days scheduled for April 27–28 and a free public day on April 29.

Featured image credits: Veeam

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