France Plans Shift From Microsoft Windows To Linux To Advance Digital Sovereignty

France has announced plans to migrate some government computers from Microsoft Windows to Linux as part of a broader effort to reduce reliance on U.S. technology and strengthen control over its digital infrastructure.

Government Aims To Reduce Dependence On U.S. Technology

The initiative reflects France’s push toward digital sovereignty, with officials seeking greater autonomy over data, software, and cloud services. Linux, an open-source operating system that is free to download and use, offers customizable distributions tailored to specific operational needs.

In a statement, French minister David Amiel said the effort was intended to “regain control of our digital destiny” by decreasing reliance on U.S. technology companies. He added that the government could no longer accept a lack of control over its data and digital infrastructure.

Migration To Begin With France’s Digital Agency

The transition will start with systems operated by DINUM, the French government’s digital agency. Authorities have not provided a specific timeline for the switchover or disclosed which Linux distributions are under consideration.

When contacted for comment, Microsoft declined to respond.

Part Of Europe’s Broader Digital Sovereignty Strategy

France’s move aligns with a wider European effort to reduce dependence on foreign technology providers. In January, the European Parliament adopted a report directing the European Commission to identify areas where the European Union could lessen its reliance on external vendors.

The policy direction comes amid geopolitical tensions and concerns over reliance on overseas digital infrastructure, particularly in light of recent developments involving U.S. sanctions and international disputes.

Previous Steps Include Replacing Teams And Migrating Health Data

The decision to phase out Windows follows earlier measures by the French government to promote domestic and open-source solutions. Months earlier, France announced it would stop using Microsoft Teams in favor of Visio, a French-developed video conferencing tool based on Jitsi.

Additionally, the government plans to migrate its national health data platform to a new trusted infrastructure by the end of the year, further reinforcing its digital sovereignty objectives.

Featured image credits: Wikimedia Commons

For more stories like it, click the +Follow button at the top of this page to follow us.