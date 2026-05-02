Sri Lanka Investigates Missing Postal Payment Amid Suspected Cyberattacks On Government Funds

Sri Lanka is investigating a missing payment of about $625,000 intended for the U.S. Postal Service, as authorities examine a series of suspected cyber incidents affecting government financial transactions.

Missing Payment Detected Following Attempted Diversion

Officials said the payment, equivalent to roughly 199.7 million Sri Lankan rupees, has been unaccounted for several weeks after U.S. authorities reported it had not been received. The issue came to light after hackers allegedly attempted to redirect another payment intended for India, prompting closer scrutiny of outgoing transactions.

Concerns Expand To Additional International Payments

Reports indicate that Australia is also aware of irregularities in payments owed to it, raising the possibility that the issue extends beyond a single transaction. Authorities are assessing whether multiple payment channels have been affected.

Earlier Cyberattack Targeted Finance Ministry Funds

The disclosure follows a separate investigation into the theft of $2.5 million from Sri Lanka’s finance ministry. Treasury Secretary Harshana Suriyapperuma said hackers diverted funds from the country’s postal authority to unauthorized bank accounts instead of the intended recipients.

Business Email Compromise Suspected In Attacks

Officials believe the incidents resemble business email compromise attacks, where attackers gain access to email or financial systems and alter payment details such as bank accounts or routing information. These methods enable redirection of funds during routine transactions.

According to Federal Bureau of Investigation data, such schemes remain a major source of cybercrime-related losses, generating billions of dollars in stolen funds in the past year.

Government Faces Pressure Amid Ongoing Economic Recovery

The incidents add pressure on the Sri Lankan government as it continues to recover from a financial crisis that led to a sovereign default in 2022. The crisis triggered months of protests and resulted in the removal of former president Gotabaya Rajapaksa.

Investigation Ongoing Into Potential Links Between Incidents

Authorities have not confirmed whether the missing payment and earlier theft are connected. Member of Parliament Nalinda Jayatissa said the government is examining possible links between the cases as part of its investigation.

Featured image credits: Wikimedia Commons

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