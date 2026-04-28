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FREELANDER Goes Global: Show Model Debuts on Social Channels

ByEthan Lin

Apr 28, 2026

Following the successful FREELANDER Brand Night during the IBS (Chery International Business Summit), the brand has officially launched its global social media presence, alongside the release of the first official images of the FREELANDER 8 production-intent show model.

With its global strategy now unveiled, FREELANDER has activated official accounts on Instagram, TikTok, and Facebook, marking a key milestone in building direct communication with global users and partners. This launch represents not only a new communication channel, but also a foundational step in establishing a global user engagement ecosystem.

Production-intent show model of FREELANDER 8: 45-degree view

As the first major content rollout, FREELANDER released two official visuals of the FREELANDER 8 production-intent show model, showcasing its front and side profiles.

The design reflects FREELANDER’s British heritage, integrating signature elements such as the castle-style body and iconic triangle window with modern electric-era proportions and advanced design expression, creating a highly recognizable visual identity.

Production-intent show model of FREELANDER 8: Side view

During the Brand Night, the unveiling of FREELANDER 8 stood out as the defining moment. As the cover was lifted, guests immediately captured the moment, and the display area quickly became the focal point of the venue. The newly released official images extend and amplify this highlight beyond the event itself.

Lucia Mao, CEO of FREELANDER International, emphasized that the brand will leverage digital platforms to establish more direct and efficient communication with global audiences, ensuring synchronized delivery of brand values, product information, and user experience worldwide.

Leveraging IBS as a global opportunity, FREELANDER has not only introduced its strategy and product, but also established a global content communication system. Moving forward, the brand will continuously share product updates, technology highlights, and brand stories through its social channels.

The launch of global social media and the release of FREELANDER 8 official visuals mark the beginning of FREELANDER’s next phase in global communication—opening a new chapter for its “Legend Reborn” story.

Ethan Lin

One of the founding members of DMR, Ethan, expertly juggles his dual roles as the chief editor and the tech guru. Since the inception of the site, he has been the driving force behind its technological advancement while ensuring editorial excellence. When he finally steps away from his trusty laptop, he spend his time on the badminton court polishing his not-so-impressive shuttlecock game.

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DMR News was established in 2020 to be a trusted source for digital market news and to encourage more conversations about the ever-evolving digital landscape. The inception of DMR News was marked by a recognition of the rapidly evolving digital landscape and the need for a dedicated platform that could keep pace with its constant transformations.

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